The big news: Calls to repeal AFSPA grow after civilians killed in Nagaland, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two more cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra took India’s tally to 23, and PM Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nagaland and Meghalaya chief ministers demand repeal of AFSPA after civilian killings: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Parliament that Centre regrets the deaths of the 14 persons. Meanwhile, the Nagaland Police alleged that the Indian Army’s 21 Para Special Force “blankly opened fire” on civilians in Mon district. The situation in the state remained tense on Monday. The authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Mon district.
- Two more cases of Omicron variant detected in Maharashtra, India’s tally rises to 23: Both the patients flew to Mumbai on November 25 – one from South Africa, and the other from the United States.
- Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss terrorism, military cooperation at meeting in Delhi: The two politicians met as part of the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.
- SC to hear NIA’s plea challenging activist Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail tomorrow: On Monday, the agency sought an urgent listing of its petition.
- Supreme Court extends protection from arrest for former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh: However, it said that the police could continue investigating the criminal cases filed against him.
- I am not launching new party but cannot predict future, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad: The leader sparked speculation that he is floating a party by holding a series of public rallies in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Do not take coercive action against digital media firms under new IT rules, Madras High Court tells Centre: News organisations have opposed the rules, saying they will allow the government to directly control their content.
- Shashi Tharoor says he will stop hosting Sansad TV show to protest against 12 MPs being suspended: The Opposition MPs had been suspended for their allegedly unruly and violent conduct during the Monsoon Session in August.
- Indian airlines incurred losses of Rs 19,564 crore in 2020-’21, says Centre: Airports across the country faced losses worth Rs 5,116 crore during the year.
- Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail for four years for provoking dissent against Myanmar military: Suu Kyi is among the 10,600 people who have been arrested by the Army since February.