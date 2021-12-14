The big news: SIT calls farmers’ killing in Lakhimpur a planned conspiracy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC allowed widening of roads in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham project, and India’s wholesale inflation touched a 12-year high in November.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UP Police say that killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was planned: The police have moved a plea to charge the 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, for attempt to murder.
- SC allows defence ministry to widen roads for Char Dham project, cites national security concerns: An environmental non-profit organisation in Uttarakhand had challenged the Centre’s application.
- India’s wholesale inflation rose to 14.23% in November – highest in 12 years: This was due to an increase in the prices of oil and food products.
- Nagaland tribal union calls for ‘total restriction’ on Army convoy, patrolling: It asked members to not ‘accept any forms of developmental packages or assistances from the Indian military forces’.
- Pfizer says its antiviral Covid-19 pill shows 89% efficacy, works against Omicron variant: The medicine cuts down chances of hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, said the pharmaceutical company.
- Toll from militant attack in Srinagar rises to three after constable dies in hospital: The police claimed that the attack in Srinagar on Monday was planned by Kashmir Tigers, which is considered to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.
- Grant refugee status or deport us to Myanmar, 10 Rohingyas urge Gauhati High Court: The petitioners were arrested for entering India without proper documents, have served their sentences but were lodged in a jail, a High Court order said.
- Centre orders shutting down of branches of Films Division, two other cinema units by January-end: The government had announced last year that a clutch of state-run film organisations would be merged with the National Film Development Corporation.
- India votes against UN Security Council’s draft resolution on climate change: The Indian representative said that it would undermine the pact reached last month at COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
- Karnataka Police colluded with Hindutva groups in attacks on Christians, finds report: Human rights organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties has documented 39 incidents of violence against the community.