A look at the headlines right now:

Several countries mull renewed curbs as cases surge due to Omicron variant of coronavirus: South Korea reimposed restrictions on gatherings from today, while Netherlands is likely to announce a Christmas lockdown. Meanwhile, Delhi reported the city’s highest single-day tally since July 8. Man killed in Amritsar after allegedly attempting sacrilege at Golden Temple: The man allegedly tried to pick up a kirpan (ceremonial sword) kept in front of the Sikh holy text Guru Granth Sahib. Tax officials raid Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s aides ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh Yadav expressed fears that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate will also target his party. Tensions in Karnataka’s Belagavi as statues of Shivaji, freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna vandalised: The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that prohibits gathering of four or more people. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launches his political party ahead of Punjab elections: Charuni said his Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will try to contest all the 117 seats in the state. Thousands protest in Nagaland against civilian killings, demand repeal of AFSPA: The demonstration was organised by the Naga Students Federation in state capital Kohima. Delhi temperature dips to 6 degrees Celsius – the lowest this season: The weather department has predicted cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the northern parts of Rajasthan and UP till December 21. Conspiracy for Punjab sacrilege case was hatched at Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda, say police: The police said that the self-styled religious leader being the chief of the sect, was bound to have been involved in the alleged crimes. At least 14 killed, 15 injured in blast inside a drain in Karachi: A bomb disposal squad said that the explosion took place due to the leakage and accumulation of gas in the drain. CBI has been unable to give plausible explanation on Dhanbad judge’s death case, says Jharkhand HC: The court said that the CBI has not yet identified the motive behind the alleged murder, or named the persons involved in the conspiracy.