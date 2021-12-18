The big news: Fresh curbs loom in several countries as Covid cases surge, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A man was killed in Amritsar after allegedly attempting sacrilege at the Golden Temple, and tax officials raided Akhilesh Yadav’s aides.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Several countries mull renewed curbs as cases surge due to Omicron variant of coronavirus: South Korea reimposed restrictions on gatherings from today, while Netherlands is likely to announce a Christmas lockdown. Meanwhile, Delhi reported the city’s highest single-day tally since July 8.
- Man killed in Amritsar after allegedly attempting sacrilege at Golden Temple: The man allegedly tried to pick up a kirpan (ceremonial sword) kept in front of the Sikh holy text Guru Granth Sahib.
- Tax officials raid Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s aides ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh Yadav expressed fears that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate will also target his party.
- Tensions in Karnataka’s Belagavi as statues of Shivaji, freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna vandalised: The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that prohibits gathering of four or more people.
- Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launches his political party ahead of Punjab elections: Charuni said his Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will try to contest all the 117 seats in the state.
- Thousands protest in Nagaland against civilian killings, demand repeal of AFSPA: The demonstration was organised by the Naga Students Federation in state capital Kohima.
- Delhi temperature dips to 6 degrees Celsius – the lowest this season: The weather department has predicted cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the northern parts of Rajasthan and UP till December 21.
- Conspiracy for Punjab sacrilege case was hatched at Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda, say police: The police said that the self-styled religious leader being the chief of the sect, was bound to have been involved in the alleged crimes.
- At least 14 killed, 15 injured in blast inside a drain in Karachi: A bomb disposal squad said that the explosion took place due to the leakage and accumulation of gas in the drain.
- CBI has been unable to give plausible explanation on Dhanbad judge’s death case, says Jharkhand HC: The court said that the CBI has not yet identified the motive behind the alleged murder, or named the persons involved in the conspiracy.