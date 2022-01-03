A look at the top headlines right now:

India begins vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 years against Covid: Several schools and other educational institutions have been converted into vaccination centres. Uttar Pradesh Police file chargesheet in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: In December, the police said in a report that the killing of farmers was planned. Delhi reports 4,099 new coronavirus cases – highest since May 18 – positivity rate at 6.46%: Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 8,082 coronavirus infections on Monday, marginally higher than Sunday’s figure of 8,063 cases. The city civic body announced that schools will remain closed from January 4 to January 31 for all classes except Classes 10 and 12. Delhi women’s panel summons police, seeks details of action taken in case of ‘online auction’ of women: The Delhi Police said it had asked for details from the GitHub platform about the creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application. Seer Yati Narsinghanand Giri, nine others named in second FIR in Haridwar hate speech case: In December, Hindutva group members and seers had called for violence against Muslims at an event in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city. Sixty-six people on board Mumbai-Goa cruise ship test positive for coronavirus, over 2,000 passengers stuck: Those on board have not been allowed to disembark till everyone has been tested. PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal attend crowded rallies, events in Uttar Pradesh without masks: Previously, these leaders have strongly advocated for Covid-appropriate behaviour. Modi was very arrogant when I met him to discuss farmers protest, claims Meghalaya governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed that when he spoke about the hundreds of farmers who had died in the protests, the prime minister said: ‘Did they die for me?’ Pakistan breached ceasefire pact, infiltrator killed near Line of Control, says Army: The Indian Army asked Pakistan to take back his body. Case filed in Indore against mob for holding rally in support of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan: The leader was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on December 30 after he insulted Mahatma Gandhi and praised his assassin Nathuram Godse.