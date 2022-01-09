A look at the top headlines right now:

West Bengal registers 24,287 new coronavirus cases in highest-ever rise: Kolkata alone reported 8,712 new Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate in the city is currently 41.93%. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 22,751 new cases and 17 deaths. The fatalities were the highest since June 16. NEET-PG counselling to begin on January 12, announces Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: The minister said that this will ‘give the country more strength in the fight against the coronavirus’.

Delhi Police arrest man who allegedly created app for ‘online auction’ of Muslim women last year: Aumkareshwar Thakur is the first person to be arrested since an FIR was filed in July in relation to the ‘Sulli Deals’ app.

FIR against actor Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill probe officer in Kerala sexual assault case: Five other persons, including the actor’s brother and brother-in-law, have also been booked in the matter.

Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with ten crew members off Gujarat coast: The boat was six to seven miles inside Indian waters and reportedly tried to escape after spotting the Coast Guard ship.

No proof of Covaxin’s efficacy against Omicron strain in Bharat Biotech’s study on booster dose: However, the study showed a 19 to 265-fold increase of antibodies against other variants after a third dose of the vaccine.

Days after ‘security lapse’ during Modi’s visit, Punjab government transfers Ferozepur SSP: The prime minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to a village close to the city.

Our demands have not been fulfilled yet, say farmer bodies after announcement of Assembly poll dates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting on January 15 to discuss its future course of action.

Delhi gets highest 24-hour rainfall for January since 1999, air quality becomes ‘satisfactory’: The city’s Air Quality Index at 12.30 pm on Sunday stood at 57 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research.

164 killed in protests in Kazakhstan, property worth 175 million damaged, says government: The protests in the Central Asian country have been taking place against rising fuel prices and have since expanded to reflect other causes for discontent.

