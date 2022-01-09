The big news: Kolkata’s Covid positivity rate shoots up to 41.93%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NEET-PG counselling will begin on January 12, and the Delhi Police made the first arrest in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- West Bengal registers 24,287 new coronavirus cases in highest-ever rise: Kolkata alone reported 8,712 new Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate in the city is currently 41.93%. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 22,751 new cases and 17 deaths. The fatalities were the highest since June 16.
- NEET-PG counselling to begin on January 12, announces Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: The minister said that this will ‘give the country more strength in the fight against the coronavirus’.
- Delhi Police arrest man who allegedly created app for ‘online auction’ of Muslim women last year: Aumkareshwar Thakur is the first person to be arrested since an FIR was filed in July in relation to the ‘Sulli Deals’ app.
- FIR against actor Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill probe officer in Kerala sexual assault case: Five other persons, including the actor’s brother and brother-in-law, have also been booked in the matter.
- Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with ten crew members off Gujarat coast: The boat was six to seven miles inside Indian waters and reportedly tried to escape after spotting the Coast Guard ship.
- No proof of Covaxin’s efficacy against Omicron strain in Bharat Biotech’s study on booster dose: However, the study showed a 19 to 265-fold increase of antibodies against other variants after a third dose of the vaccine.
- Days after ‘security lapse’ during Modi’s visit, Punjab government transfers Ferozepur SSP: The prime minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to a village close to the city.
- Our demands have not been fulfilled yet, say farmer bodies after announcement of Assembly poll dates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting on January 15 to discuss its future course of action.
- Delhi gets highest 24-hour rainfall for January since 1999, air quality becomes ‘satisfactory’: The city’s Air Quality Index at 12.30 pm on Sunday stood at 57 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research.
- 164 killed in protests in Kazakhstan, property worth 175 million damaged, says government: The protests in the Central Asian country have been taking place against rising fuel prices and have since expanded to reflect other causes for discontent.