A look at the biggest headlines right now:

Turncoats in BJP’s Manipur candidate list triggers violent protests: The supporters of those aspiring for tickets burned party flags, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Rafael Nadal defeats Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final to win historic 21st Major title: Nadal went past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s mark of 20 titles to be the most successful male player in the history of the game.

Kerala registers 51,570 new coronavirus cases in a day, positivity rate nearly 50%: The state government imposed a curfew and only shops selling essential items were allowed to remain open.

JeM commander among five militants killed in two gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Budgam: One of those killed in the incident was a Pakistan national, according to the police.

In Pegasus case, fresh plea filed in Supreme Court seeks probe into 2017 India-Israel defence deal: The applicant has said the reported agreement with Israel was not approved by Parliament.

Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from two seats for Assembly polls: Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that nominations of six to seven of his party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls were rejected ‘illegally’.

Court denies bail to Neeraj Bishnoi, says conduct against ‘essence of womanhood’ in ‘Bulli Bai’ case: The judge observed the actions of the accused person were designed to disturb communal harmony.

Criminalisation of marital rape ‘could open floodgates of false cases’, Centre tells Delhi HC: The Centre also told the court not to ‘blindly’ follow Western countries while hearing pleas asking for non-consensual sex in a marriage to be treated as rape.

Moral policing cannot be allowed, says Madhya Pradesh HC as it upholds inter-faith marriage: The court was hearing a plea filed a man identified as Gulzar Khan, stating that the parents of his wife had forcibly taken her to Varanasi.

Mizoram to give identity cards to nearly 16,000 Myanmar refugees, say reports: The state home department secretary said that the process had already started, but was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

