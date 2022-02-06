The Delhi Education Department has urged schools to continue classes in hybrid or blended mode till further notice, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

“Accordingly, heads of all schools will have to reframe the timetable and inform the parents and students accordingly,” the notice read.

Under hybrid mode, students have an option to not attend the classes physically. They are given lessons online.

Schools had been shut in Delhi since December as daily coronavirus cases increased rapidly. On January 13, the city had reported 28,867 new cases – its highest single-day infection count since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The test positivity rate then was 29.21%.

However, cases have subsided over last two weeks and Delhi lifted several restrictions it had imposed to curb the spread of the virus. On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed schools and colleges to restart from Monday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also said that hybrid mode for schools will continue. However, he had said that college students will be discouraged from taking online classes.

In Sunday’s order, the Education Department directed the school managements to call students after taking in the account the available infrastructure in their schools to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The department also advised schools, coaching centres, and colleges to accommodate 50% students in every classroom. “Their schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding,” the order read.