The big news: Six arrested for alleged murder of Bajrang Dal member, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission lifted restrictions on attendees to rallies, and Vladimir Putin got clearance to use military force outside Russia.
- Six arrested for alleged murder of Bajrang Dal member in Shivamogga: The police identified the six accused as Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, Abdul Afnan. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended in the district till Friday morning.
- EC removes capacity limit on election rallies, allows roadshows: The Election Commission said that coronavirus cases in the country have dropped to the “minimum level”.
- Vladimir Putin gets Parliament clearance to use military force outside Russia: The move paves way for Putin to deploy a formal military attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Germany have announced sanctions on Russia, while the United States said it would announce restrictions on Wednesday.
- No hijab ban on campus, restriction only inside classrooms, Karnataka government tells HC: The government’s argument is significant as many educational institutions in Karnataka, over the last couple of weeks, have made students and teachers take off their headscarves and burqas before entering the premises. Meanwhile, a group of unidentified people on Monday pelted stones at a restaurant belonging to the father of one of the six girls from Udupi who have moved court against the hijab ban.
- Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets Z-plus security cover: The self-proclaimed religious leader is out on a 21-day furlough after being convicted in separate cases of rape and murder.
- DMK wins all 21 municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also won 946 wards in corporations, 2,360 in municipalities and 4,388 in town panchayats.
- Actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweet criticising Karnataka HC judge hearing hijab ban case: In his tweet, the actor had pointed out that Justice Krishna Dixit had made “disturbing comments” in a rape case verdict two years ago.
- Centre orders blocking of Punjab Politics TV’s apps, websites and social media accounts: The government alleged that the channel has close links to banned outfit Sikhs For Justice and was trying to disrupt peace during the Punjab Assembly elections.
- Delimitation commission gets two months extension to redraw Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies: The term of the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai was slated to end on March 6. Earlier this month, the panel had submitted a draft report, in which it proposed the creation of seven new Assembly segments and the redrawing of the boundaries of some other constituencies.
- ‘Would love to debate with Narendra Modi on television,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan: During the interview, Khan claimed that he had “reached out” to India to resolve the Kashmir conflict after he became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018.