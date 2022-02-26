The big news: First batch of Indians evacuated from Ukraine land in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India abstained from voting against Russia at the UN Security Council, and Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah was granted interim bail.
Here are the top headlines of the day:
- Flight carrying 219 Indians who were stuck in Ukraine lands in Mumbai: The flight had departed from the Romanian capital of Bucharest in the afternoon. Another Air India flight that will conduct evacuation has departed from Delhi at 11.40 am and was scheduled to land in Bucharest on Saturday evening. It is expected to return to the Delhi airport on early Sunday morning carrying 250 citizens.
- Ukraine says ready for talks, but Russia has been suggesting “unacceptable conditions”: Meanwhile, a United Kingdom defence ministry update claimed that Russian troops have ‘temporarily slowed’, but the capture of Kyiv remains their ‘primary military objective’.
- On call with Modi, Ukraine president urges for India’s ‘political support’ at UN Security Council: The two leaders spoke a day after India abstained from voting on a UN resolution that deplored Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine.
- India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution deploring Russian ‘aggression’: The Indian envoy to the United Nations said that dialogue was the only way to resolve disputes, ‘however daunting that may appear at the moment’.
- India is considering rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia amid sanctions, says report: The Modi government is also planning to pay Iran in rupees for a long-term urea deal to protect itself from international supply disruptions, Reuters reported.
- Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah gets bail 22 days after being arrested for alleged ‘anti-national’ posts: Shah is the editor-in-chief of news portal The Kashmir Walla. A special National Investigation Agency court granted him interim bail.
- Teenager dies by suicide, mother alleges he was harassed in school over his sexuality: The mother has alleged that the school authorities did not take any action after the boy was harassed. Instead, they threatened to expel him.
- Leander Paes guilty of domestic violence on former live-in partner, says Mumbai court: The court directed the tennis player to pay Rhea Pillai, a monthly maintenance of Rs one lakh.
- Bombay High Court extends Varavara Rao’s medical bail till March 3 in Elgar Parishad case: The activist’s lawyer said he is suffering from various ailments, including asymptomatic Parkinson’s disease.
- Trainee pilot killed as aircraft crashes in Telangana’s Nalgonda district: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the police will carry out investigations to determine the cause of the accident, authorities said.