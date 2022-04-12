The big news: India’s March retail inflation at 17-month high, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 16 people were injured as a gunman opened fire at a subway station in New York, and the CBI got approval to prosecute Aakar Patel.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Retail inflation rises to 17-month high of 6.95% in March: It was above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for a third straight month. Meanwhile, 67% households are coping with edible oil price rise by drawing down from savings, a survey showed.
- At least 16 injured in shooting in New York subway station: The police are on the lookout for a man wearing a gas mask and a orange construction vest.
- CBI says it has got approval to prosecute Aakar Patel: A judge said his earlier order barring the former Amnesty International India chief from travelling out of the country will continue.
- Sri Lanka says it will default on its entire $51-billion external debt: It has come to a point that making debt payments is impossible, the country’s central bank governor said.
- Contractor who accused Karnataka BJP minister of corruption found dead: Santhosh Patil alleged that KS Eshwarappa’s associates had demanded a 40% commission on a Rs 4-crore project.
- BJP wins 33 out of 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections: The party lost the key seat of Varanasi to an Independent candidate.
- In Jharkhand, 43 persons rescued after cable car accident in Trikut Hill: The toll from increased to three on Tuesday. The High Court has ordered an inquiry into the accident.
- Fugitive Nirav Modi’s close aide Subhash Parab arrested by CBI in Punjab National Bank fraud: Parab on Tuesday was deported to India from Egpyt.
- Imran Khan calls for early elections in Pakistan after losing no-confidence vote: He again blamed a ‘grand conspiracy’ for his removal as prime minister.
- Kashmir Law College sacks principal alleging he is ‘hard-line ideologue’ of separatists: Principal Dr Sheikh Showkat shouted anti-India slogans at a convention in Delhi and had terror links, claimed the college.