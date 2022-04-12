A look at the top headlines of the day:

Retail inflation rises to 17-month high of 6.95% in March: It was above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for a third straight month. Meanwhile, 67% households are coping with edible oil price rise by drawing down from savings, a survey showed.

At least 16 injured in shooting in New York subway station: The police are on the lookout for a man wearing a gas mask and a orange construction vest. CBI says it has got approval to prosecute Aakar Patel: A judge said his earlier order barring the former Amnesty International India chief from travelling out of the country will continue.

Sri Lanka says it will default on its entire $51-billion external debt: It has come to a point that making debt payments is impossible, the country’s central bank governor said.

Contractor who accused Karnataka BJP minister of corruption found dead: Santhosh Patil alleged that KS Eshwarappa’s associates had demanded a 40% commission on a Rs 4-crore project.

BJP wins 33 out of 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections: The party lost the key seat of Varanasi to an Independent candidate.

In Jharkhand, 43 persons rescued after cable car accident in Trikut Hill: The toll from increased to three on Tuesday. The High Court has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Fugitive Nirav Modi’s close aide Subhash Parab arrested by CBI in Punjab National Bank fraud: Parab on Tuesday was deported to India from Egpyt.

Imran Khan calls for early elections in Pakistan after losing no-confidence vote: He again blamed a ‘grand conspiracy’ for his removal as prime minister.

Kashmir Law College sacks principal alleging he is ‘hard-line ideologue’ of separatists: Principal Dr Sheikh Showkat shouted anti-India slogans at a convention in Delhi and had terror links, claimed the college.

