A look at the top headlines of the day:

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa to resign after being booked for contractor’s death: Santhosh Patil, who allegedly died by suicide, had accused the BJP leader of demanding a bribe to grant him the contract for a government project. Earlier on Thursday, senior Congress leaders were detained in Bengaluru during protests over the contractor’s death.

Karauli district collector among 69 IAS officers transferred by Rajasthan government: The official was moved after the April 2 communal violence happened under his watch.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for over $43 billion: The US-based entrepreneur’s takeover bid came after he bought a 9.2% stake in the social media platform.

No anti-Muslim hate speech was made at Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini event in December, police tells SC: Videos from the religious conclave showed journalist Suresh Chavhanke administering an oath to people to ‘die for and kill’ to make India a Hindu nation.

CNG prices increased by Rs 2.50 for the fifth time this month in Delhi: The cost has increased by Rs 14.98 per kg since April 1.

Delhi government tells schools to shut down if students, staff members test positive for coronavirus: On Thursday, the city recorded 325 Covid cases, a jump of about 57% from Monday’s infection tally of 137.

Monsoon likely to be normal this year, says weather department: Northern and central India are set to receive above normal rainfall.

Amnesty India urges authorities to stop demolition drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone: Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Madhya Pradesh government has no right to demolish a person’s home without conducting a proper investigation.

Four LeT militants killed in gunfight in J&K’s Shopian, say police: Three soldiers also died in an accident while they were on their way to the site of the gunfight.

Six killed, 13 injured in fire at pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district: The police said the fire was caused due to leakage of chemicals.

