A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Twenty people arrested in Delhi after violence breaks out during Hanuman Jayanti procession: Nine people, including eight police officers, were injured in the clash.
  2. Forty people arrested, 12 police officers injured after violence in Karnataka’s Hubli over social media post: A mob went on a rampage after a man shared an objectionable post against Muslims.
  3. Former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora joins Trinamool Congress: While resigning from Congress, Bora alleged that some party members had a ‘secret understanding’ with BJP leaders.
  4. Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Monday on plea seeking to cancel Ashish Mishra’s bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The son of Union minister Ajay Mishra is accused of running over people in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. He had walked out of jail on February 15.
  5. India delaying publication of WHO’s estimates on global Covid-19 deaths, states report: According to a report by ‘Devex’, the toll due to coronavirus in India could be around 20 lakh instead of the government’s current figure of 5.2 lakh.
  6. Coronavirus rest positivity rate in Delhi climbs to 5.33% from 3.95% recorded a day ago: The city registered 461 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday.
  7. Boris Johnson to visit India, discuss Free Trade Agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The British prime minister will land in Gujarat on April 21 for a two-day trip.
  8. Fire erupts in Delhi’s Uphaar cinema hall: The cinema hall was shut in 1997 after a major blaze killed 59 people.
  9. Assam storm toll rises to 14 in two days: Widespread rainfall likely in the state for next five days, says India Meteorological Department. So far, 7,344 homes have been destroyed.
  10. Non-BJP chief ministers’ meet on cards to discuss India’s political situation, says Sanjay Raut: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to states ruled by Opposition parties to participate in the discussion.