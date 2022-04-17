The big news: 20 arrested in Delhi after clashes between Hindu, Muslims, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Forty people arrested in Karnataka over social media post, and former Assam Congress president joins Trinamool Congress.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Twenty people arrested in Delhi after violence breaks out during Hanuman Jayanti procession: Nine people, including eight police officers, were injured in the clash.
- Forty people arrested, 12 police officers injured after violence in Karnataka’s Hubli over social media post: A mob went on a rampage after a man shared an objectionable post against Muslims.
- Former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora joins Trinamool Congress: While resigning from Congress, Bora alleged that some party members had a ‘secret understanding’ with BJP leaders.
- Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Monday on plea seeking to cancel Ashish Mishra’s bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The son of Union minister Ajay Mishra is accused of running over people in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. He had walked out of jail on February 15.
- India delaying publication of WHO’s estimates on global Covid-19 deaths, states report: According to a report by ‘Devex’, the toll due to coronavirus in India could be around 20 lakh instead of the government’s current figure of 5.2 lakh.
- Coronavirus rest positivity rate in Delhi climbs to 5.33% from 3.95% recorded a day ago: The city registered 461 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday.
- Boris Johnson to visit India, discuss Free Trade Agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The British prime minister will land in Gujarat on April 21 for a two-day trip.
- Fire erupts in Delhi’s Uphaar cinema hall: The cinema hall was shut in 1997 after a major blaze killed 59 people.
- Assam storm toll rises to 14 in two days: Widespread rainfall likely in the state for next five days, says India Meteorological Department. So far, 7,344 homes have been destroyed.
- Non-BJP chief ministers’ meet on cards to discuss India’s political situation, says Sanjay Raut: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to states ruled by Opposition parties to participate in the discussion.