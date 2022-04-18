The big news: Ashish Mishra’s bail cancelled in Lakhimpur Kheri case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Fresh tensions erupted in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, and the first death was reported in Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence after eight days.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Ashish Mishra’s bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on February 10. A bench led by the chief justice asked the Union minister’s son to surrender in a week.
- Fresh tension in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri as stones thrown at police: Family members of a man who allegedly opened fire during the April 16 violence hurled stones at investigating officers. Later on Monday, the police arrested 28-year-old Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who had allegedly opened fire.
- First death in Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence reported after eight days: Ibraish Khan’s family alleged a cover-up by the police, claiming that his body was kept at the government hospital for eight days without informing them.
- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande appointed new Indian Army chief: He will assume the role on May 1, a day after General MM Naravane is slated to retire. Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the chief of the Indian Army.
- India reports nearly 90% jump in new coronavirus cases with 2,183 infections: This was the first time in nearly a month that the country registered more than 2,000 positive cases within 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the test positivity rate rose to 7.72% on Monday, up from 4.21% recorded a day ago.
- Wholesale inflation rises to 14.55% in March from 13.11% in February: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits since April last year. Wholesale inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas climbed to 69.20% in March from 46.14% a month ago.
- Autorickshaw and taxi unions go on strike in Delhi demanding CNG subsidies: The price of gas in Delhi and the National Capital Region has increased by Rs 14.98 per kg since April 1.
- Curfew imposed in Maharashtra’s Amravati as hoisting of saffron flag leads to communal violence: No deaths or loss of property was reported, but two policemen sustained minor injuries. The police have arrested 23 people and registered a first information report for rioting and assaulting officials.
- Communal clash breaks out in Vadodara following road accident, three injured: The violence sparked off after two two-wheelers met with an accident in the city’s Raopura area. The owners of the vehicles got into an argument after which members of Hindu and Muslim communities started throwing stones at each other.
- New Cabinet appointed in Sri Lanka by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: The entire Cabinet, except the president and the prime minister, had resigned from their positions on April 3 amid an unprecedented economic crisis.