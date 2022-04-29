The big news: Many Indian states reel under severe heatwave, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Shiv Sena leader was arrested in Punjab after clashes, and a judge in Assam questioned the police charges against Jignesh Mevani.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Agra records temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius as heatwave scorches parts of India: In some parts of Delhi, the temperature hit 46 degrees Celsius.
- Shiv Sena leader arrested after clashes in Patiala during march against ‘pro-Khalistani elements’: A curfew has been imposed from 7 pm till 6 am on Saturday in the city.
- Assam court grants bail to Jignesh Mevani in assault case, pulls up police for filing false FIR: The Gujarat MLA said that it was an ‘cowardly act’ of the BJP government to use a woman police official to register a case against him on assault charges.
- Those who do not speak Hindi should leave India, says Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad: Anyone who does not love Hindi will be assumed a foreigner, says the minister, who is an ally of the BJP.
- China to allow Indian students to return after over two years of Covid restrictions: Beijing will allow Indians to go back ‘on a need-assessed basis’, New Delhi said.
- Bangladesh requests India and Indian-Americans to help remove US sanctions: The United States has sanctioned an elite paramilitary group in the country for human rights abuses.
- Assam youth who was detained for being Bangladeshi released from jail after over six years: When he was 15 years old, he had run away from his home after his father told him to go to Bangladesh following an argument.
- Actor Vijay Babu moves Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in rape case: Another actor has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions on the pretext of offering roles in films.
- Delhi High Court to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam together on May 6: The judges said it was appropriate to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on a petition challenging the sedition law.
- Workers’ unions go on strike demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation: Protests have erupted in the country amid an unprecedented economic crisis due to a decline in its foreign currency reserves.