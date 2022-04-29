A look at the top headlines of the day:

Agra records temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius as heatwave scorches parts of India: In some parts of Delhi, the temperature hit 46 degrees Celsius.

Shiv Sena leader arrested after clashes in Patiala during march against ‘pro-Khalistani elements’: A curfew has been imposed from 7 pm till 6 am on Saturday in the city.

Assam court grants bail to Jignesh Mevani in assault case, pulls up police for filing false FIR: The Gujarat MLA said that it was an ‘cowardly act’ of the BJP government to use a woman police official to register a case against him on assault charges.

Those who do not speak Hindi should leave India, says Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad: Anyone who does not love Hindi will be assumed a foreigner, says the minister, who is an ally of the BJP.

China to allow Indian students to return after over two years of Covid restrictions: Beijing will allow Indians to go back ‘on a need-assessed basis’, New Delhi said.

Bangladesh requests India and Indian-Americans to help remove US sanctions: The United States has sanctioned an elite paramilitary group in the country for human rights abuses.

Assam youth who was detained for being Bangladeshi released from jail after over six years: When he was 15 years old, he had run away from his home after his father told him to go to Bangladesh following an argument.

Actor Vijay Babu moves Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in rape case: Another actor has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions on the pretext of offering roles in films.

Delhi High Court to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam together on May 6: The judges said it was appropriate to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on a petition challenging the sedition law.

Workers’ unions go on strike demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation: Protests have erupted in the country amid an unprecedented economic crisis due to a decline in its foreign currency reserves.

