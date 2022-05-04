The big news: Life Insurance Corporation IPO booked 67% on day 1, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI raised repo rate to 4.40%, and Jignesh Mevani has called for strike in Gujarat if cases against Dalits are not withdrawn.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Life Insurance Corporation IPO subscribed 67% on day 1: The subscription quota reserved for policyholders of the insurance behemoth was oversubscribed by 1.90 times.
- Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% to control inflation: Sensex plunges by over 1,300 points, Nifty ends below 16,700 due to hike in repo rate.
- Jignesh Mevani calls for strike in Gujarat if Una protest cases against Dalits are not withdrawn: In 2016, four Dalit men in Somnath district were stripped and killed by an upper-caste mob for skinning a dead cow.
- Demolition drive underway in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area: Demolitions by Delhi civic bodies are communally motivated, allege civil society organisations
- Teenagers allegedly raped by police officer in Uttar Pradesh when she went to file gangrape complaint: The accused station house officer was arrested near the Allahabad High Court.
- Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside mosques till loudspeakers are removed, says Raj Thackeray: Over 250 members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have been detained across the state for playing the Hindu hymn on loudspeakers outside mosques.
- European Union proposes ban on import of Russian crude oil in six months: Russian President Vladimir Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression in Ukraine, the association said.
- Woman allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in Gurugram, one arrested: The woman’s condition is critical and she is not in a position to give her statement, said the police.
- ‘The Kashmir Files’ director alleges he was banned by two press clubs ‘undemocratically’: The Press Club of India says that it is not allowing any events on the day that the director has scheduled his conference.
- Delhi High Court tells Twitter to take down five posts critiquing historian Vikram Sampath yet again: In February, historian Audrey Truschke was restrained from posting defamatory content about Sampath.