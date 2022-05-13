The big news: 26 dead in fire in Delhi office complex, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC agreed to hear a plea challenging survey of Gyanvapi mosque, and protests erupted after killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Budgam.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- At least 20 dead in massive fire in three-storey building in Delhi’s Mundka: Officials have rescued 60 to 70 persons from the building, but more are feared to be trapped inside.
- Supreme Court agrees to hear petition challenging Gyanvapi mosque survey: On Thursday, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, a civil judge in the senior division of a court in Varanasi, gave his consent for videography inside the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court had asked the survey report of the mosque to be submitted on May 17.
- Massive protests erupt after Kashmiri Pandit’s killing in Budgam: Rahul Bhat, a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora, was shot dead by suspected militants on Thursday. The protestors mainly included government officers and their families who are camped at the migrant colony at Vesu-Qazigund in the Anantnag district.
- Hate speech is spoiling the atmosphere of the country, says SC: The court made the remark while hearing a bail petition filed by former Shia Waqf Board chief Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who had converted to Hinduism and changed his name from Wasim Rizvi. Tyagi is among more than 10 people named in the first information reports lodged in connection to the Haridwar hate speech case on January 13
- Over nine crore Indians will go hungry due to climate change by 2030, says report: The Global Food Policy Report 2022 showed that without climate change, 7.39 crore Indians would have suffered due to hunger by 2030. However, researchers found that 9.06 crore citizens (22.69% more) will be at risk if climate change is taken into account.
- BJP brutalising minorities, glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s killers, says Sonia Gandhi: The Congress president made the statement on the first day of the Congress’ Chintan Shivir, or introspection meeting, at Udaipur. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing citizens, subverting the idea of unity in diversity, and intimidating and jailing political opponents.
- Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to stop the demolition drive in Delhi: The deputy chief minister alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to raze 63 lakh houses in the national capital. Sisodia said that the alleged move will lead to “huge destruction” in Delhi and will leave 70% of the city’s population homeless.
- Five arrested for grenade attack on Punjab Police office in Mohali: The police claim to have identified a nexus between militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and gangsters linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.
- Twitter deal temporarily on hold, says Elon Musk: The billionaire said he was waiting for details supporting the calculation that spam and fake accounts on the platform represent less than 5% of users.
- Israeli forces beat up mourners carrying journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s body: The Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the State of Palestine on Wednesday. On Friday, footage by Al Jazeera showed security forces charging at the mourners and pushing them back. At one point, the casket nearly fell onto the ground.