Protect spot in Gyanvapi mosque where claimed shivling was found, says SC but no bar on prayers: Meanwhile, a Varanasi court removed an advocate commissioner and gave a survey panel two days to submit its report. Wholesale inflation rises to 15.08% in April from 14.55% in March: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month.

Civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir, three others injured in grenade attack on wine shop, say police: The attack occurred in the Deewan Bagh area of Baramulla district, which is considered to be a high-security zone.

India relaxes wheat export ban on shipments awaiting customs clearance: As a result of the sudden ban last week, thousands of trucks were left queued up outside ports as exporters were unsure of the fate of their consignment.

China is building infrastructure along Arunachal border, says Indian Army: Stand-offs between India and China have resulted from the poor demarcation of the boundary, said Lieutenant General RP Kalita.

Photos of Taj Mahal underground cells released by Archaeological Survey amid row about ‘Hindu idols’: A petition filed by a BJP leader claiming that the mausoleum is an old temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva was dismissed by the Allahabad High Court.

BJP MLA named in complaint against Bajrang Dal ‘arms training camp’ in Karnataka school: Images of the event had gone viral on social media and showed youngsters with guns and tridents.

Lesson on Bhagat Singh not removed but chapter on RSS founder added, says Karnataka Textbook society: The clarification came after two student bodies had alleged that the lesson on the freedom fighter was dropped from Class 10 textbooks.

Life Insurance Corporation shares plunge on debut after record initial public offering: The shares were listed at Rs 872 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, 9.4% lower than its IPO price of Rs 949 per unit.

Elon Musk hints at revising $44 billion offer to buy Twitter: Replying to a post that suggested that the amount was ‘too high’, Musk said his bid was based on Twitter’s claims that less than 5% of its users were fake.

