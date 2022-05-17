The big news: SC asks to seal ‘shivling’ area but allows namaz at Gyanvapi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Wholesale inflation rises to 15.08% in April, and a civilian died in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Protect spot in Gyanvapi mosque where claimed shivling was found, says SC but no bar on prayers: Meanwhile, a Varanasi court removed an advocate commissioner and gave a survey panel two days to submit its report.
- Wholesale inflation rises to 15.08% in April from 14.55% in March: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month.
- Civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir, three others injured in grenade attack on wine shop, say police: The attack occurred in the Deewan Bagh area of Baramulla district, which is considered to be a high-security zone.
- India relaxes wheat export ban on shipments awaiting customs clearance: As a result of the sudden ban last week, thousands of trucks were left queued up outside ports as exporters were unsure of the fate of their consignment.
- China is building infrastructure along Arunachal border, says Indian Army: Stand-offs between India and China have resulted from the poor demarcation of the boundary, said Lieutenant General RP Kalita.
- Photos of Taj Mahal underground cells released by Archaeological Survey amid row about ‘Hindu idols’: A petition filed by a BJP leader claiming that the mausoleum is an old temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva was dismissed by the Allahabad High Court.
- BJP MLA named in complaint against Bajrang Dal ‘arms training camp’ in Karnataka school: Images of the event had gone viral on social media and showed youngsters with guns and tridents.
- Lesson on Bhagat Singh not removed but chapter on RSS founder added, says Karnataka Textbook society: The clarification came after two student bodies had alleged that the lesson on the freedom fighter was dropped from Class 10 textbooks.
- Life Insurance Corporation shares plunge on debut after record initial public offering: The shares were listed at Rs 872 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, 9.4% lower than its IPO price of Rs 949 per unit.
- Elon Musk hints at revising $44 billion offer to buy Twitter: Replying to a post that suggested that the amount was ‘too high’, Musk said his bid was based on Twitter’s claims that less than 5% of its users were fake.