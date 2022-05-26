A look at the top headlines for the day:

Rumours being spread about shivling to invoke citizens’ sentiments, says mosque panel in Gyanvapi case: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said that it has not been proven that the object found in mosque was in fact a shivling. The mosque committee’s arguments could not be completed on Thursday and the matter will next be heard on May 30. ED searches Maharashtra minister Anil Parab’s properties in money-laundering inquiry: The Enforcement Directorate raided places in Mumbai, Pune and the town of Dapoli in Ratnagiri district in connection with the case against the Shiv Sena leader. Centre withdraws offer to sell 52.98% stakes in Bharat Petroleum: The potential bidders expressed their inability to close the deal, the finance ministry said. On March 7, 2020, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had invited bids for sale of the government’s stake in BPCL. GN Saibaba calls off hunger strike after Nagpur jail authority agrees to move camera facing his cell: The former professor’s wife said that his health worsened as he refused to eat since May 21 in a protest against the placement of the camera. West Bengal to move Bill to replace governor with chief minister as chancellor of state universities: In January, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of appointing 25 vice chancellors without his consent. Bye-polls to three Lok Sabha, seven Assembly seats will take place on June 23: The polls will help the election panel to fill vacancies in the electoral collage which elects the president of India. Violence erupts in Manipur after human rights activist is arrested in Delhi: Mark Haokip has been booked on charges of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion for a Facebook post. Vinai Kumar Saxena sworn in as 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi: He succeeds Anil Baijal, who had resigned on May 18 citing personal reasons. Former MLA PC George sent to 14-day judicial custody in hate speech case: At an event on April 29, he had asked the audience to avoid Muslim-run restaurants claiming that they serve tea laced with a drug that causes impotence. Top Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav found dead in Gaya: He was wanted in more than 100 cases and had been on the run for nearly three decades.