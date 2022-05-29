A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead, a day after his security was withdrawn: Moose Wala who contested the recent Punjab polls on a Congress ticket, and two others, were fired upon while they were travelling in a jeep in Mansa district.
  2. Nepal plane with four Indians among passengers has crashed, say officials citing locals: The aircraft had gone missing soon after it took off from the tourist town of Pokhara for the mountain town of Jomsom at 9.55 am local time.
  3. Centre asks not to share photocopies of Aadhaar, then withdraws advisory: The information technology ministry revoked a press release issued by one of its offices warning that the copies of the document could be misused.
  4. FIR filed against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for comments about Prophet Mohammad: She blamed Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for the rape threats she has been receiving from social media users as he had shared a video of her remarks.
  5. Monsoon reaches Kerala three days ahead of normal time, says weather department: Earlier, the weather department had estimated the seasonal rains to start in the state from June 1.
  6. Assam CM issues show-cause notice to minister for apologising to ULFA(I) chief: Sanjoy Kishan had called the chief of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) a liar.
  7. Gyanvapi mosque panel urges court not to release survey footage in public domain: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said that parties unrelated to the proceedings have filed applications seeking videos and photographs from the survey.
  8. Drone loaded with bombs and grenades shot down in Kathua district: Police search parties were regularly being sent to the Talli Hariya Chak area after noticing a rise in drone activity in the region.
  9. Three sisters, their two children found dead in well in Jaipur: The women were married to three brothers of one family. Their in-laws have been accused of harassing them for dowry.
  10. As RBI report shows rise in fake notes, Derek O’Brien asks Modi, ‘Remember demonetisation?’: The number of fake notes of Rs 500 more than doubled during the financial year of 2021-’22 as compared to the previous fiscal.