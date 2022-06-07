The big news: AIMIM MLA’s son named as accused in Hyderabad gangrape case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ED said it recovered Rs 2.85 crore cash after raids against Satyendar Jain and his aides, and Maharashtra reported a jump in Covid cases.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- AIMIM legislator’s son named as an accused in Hyderabad gangrape case, say police: A BJP leader was also booked for revealing the identity of the girl. Meanwhile, rape of two more minors has been reported a week after the 17-year-old was assaulted.
- Over Rs 2 crore cash, gold coins seized after raids on Satyendar Jain and his aides, says ED: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the Delhi minister’s home and those linked to his relatives on Monday.
- Maharashtra records 1,881 new cases, up by 81% from a day ago: A new infection of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 was also detected in the state.
- BJP youth wing leader arrested in Kanpur for comments about Prophet Muhammad: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha general secretary was arrested four days after violence had broken out in the city during a protest against BJP’s Nupur Sharma.
- Centre widens eligibility criteria for chief of defence staff post: Now, any serving or retired lieutenant general, air marshal and vice admiral under the age of 62 years can be chosen for the top military role.
- More nations condemn remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Opposition says BJP’s bigotry has isolated India: At least 18 countries and organisations have criticised the comments made by two spokespersons of the saffron party.
- Kolkata Police arrest YouTuber Roddur Roy from Goa for derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee: He accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of mismanagement after singer KK died shortly after performing at a concert in Kolkata.
- GN Saibaba needs medical treatment for deteriorating health, says human rights body: The former Delhi University professor is suffering from ‘blood stools’, according to the National Confederation Of Human Rights Organisations.
- Eight including ‘fan’ who clicked selfies arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: They have been held for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the singer’s killers, the police said.
- Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in UP for demanding ban on Friday prayers of Muslims: The weekly congregational prayer is a threat to India’s peace, alleged Pooja Pandey.