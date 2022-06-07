A look at the top headlines of the day:

AIMIM legislator’s son named as an accused in Hyderabad gangrape case, say police: A BJP leader was also booked for revealing the identity of the girl. Meanwhile, rape of two more minors has been reported a week after the 17-year-old was assaulted. Over Rs 2 crore cash, gold coins seized after raids on Satyendar Jain and his aides, says ED: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the Delhi minister’s home and those linked to his relatives on Monday.

Maharashtra records 1,881 new cases, up by 81% from a day ago: A new infection of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 was also detected in the state.

BJP youth wing leader arrested in Kanpur for comments about Prophet Muhammad: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha general secretary was arrested four days after violence had broken out in the city during a protest against BJP’s Nupur Sharma. Centre widens eligibility criteria for chief of defence staff post: Now, any serving or retired lieutenant general, air marshal and vice admiral under the age of 62 years can be chosen for the top military role.

More nations condemn remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Opposition says BJP’s bigotry has isolated India: At least 18 countries and organisations have criticised the comments made by two spokespersons of the saffron party. Kolkata Police arrest YouTuber Roddur Roy from Goa for derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee: He accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of mismanagement after singer KK died shortly after performing at a concert in Kolkata. GN Saibaba needs medical treatment for deteriorating health, says human rights body: The former Delhi University professor is suffering from ‘blood stools’, according to the National Confederation Of Human Rights Organisations. Eight including ‘fan’ who clicked selfies arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: They have been held for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the singer’s killers, the police said. Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in UP for demanding ban on Friday prayers of Muslims: The weekly congregational prayer is a threat to India’s peace, alleged Pooja Pandey.

