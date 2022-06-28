A look at the top headlines of the day:

Udaipur tailor beheaded for purportedly supporting Nupur Sharma, curfew imposed in several areas: Two men have been arrested, said Rajasthan chief minister. In Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis seeks floor test from governor: Thirty-Nine Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they do not want to be a part of NCP-Congress government, the BJP leader alleged. Mohammed Zubair sent to four-day police custody for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: The journalist was arrested on Monday for a tweet he had posted in 2018. Four die after ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea: Those who died were found unconscious after they were rescued. Mukesh Ambani resigns as Reliance Jio chairperson, appoints son Akash Ambani to the post: Reliance Industries Limited’s share on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,530 – 1.50% higher from Monday’s Rs 2,492.65. 17 dead, twenty injured after four-storey building collapses in Mumbai: The rescue teams were searching for more survivors, an official said. Forty-six migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in Texas, United States: Sixteen persons, including four children, have been taken to a hospital. The authorities are investigating the possibility of human trafficking. Amid Maharashtra crisis, Eknath Shinde says he will return to Mumbai soon: There is speculation that the rebel Shiv Sena leader will meet the governor to stake his claim to power. Sanjay Raut gets fresh ED summons for July 1 in money laundering case: The agency has accused Raut, his wife and construction company HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan of fraudulently raising money for a tenement project. Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 93: He was the chairperson of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.