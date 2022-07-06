The big news: Mahua Moitra booked for comments on Hindu deity Kaali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SpiceJet got a showcause notice over safety concerns, and the SC refused to urgently list a plea seeking the arrest of Nupur Sharma.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mahua Moitra booked for saying Kaali is a “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess”: The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from the remarks and said that the party MP made them in her personal capacity.
- SpiceJet gets showcause notice on degradation of safety as another plane malfunctions: The DGCA notice came to light soon after a China-bound aircraft returned to Kolkata – the eighth incident of technical glitch in 18 days.
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list petition seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest: Advocate Abu Sohel has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking Sharma’s arrest. On Wednesday, he mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.
- SC lists Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan’s plea in Rahul Gandhi case for hearing without petition: The news channel had shared a doctored clip of the Congress MP on July 1. First information reports were filed against Ranjan in many states.
- Twitter takes down Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ poster on legal demand: The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto which screened the documentary also issued an apology on Tuesday.
- Domestic LPG price increased by Rs 50 per unit in fourth hike this year: The cost of a 14.2-kilogram LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 244 since June 2021.
- Girl dies due to landslide in Shimla, at least 4 missing as cloudburst causes flash floods in Kullu: Seven houses have been damaged due to the floods in Kullu. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six residents of the Choj village have been missing.
- 40 lakh Assamese-speaking Muslims recognised as natives by state Cabinet: The group was previously known as “indigenous Muslims” and was not officially recognised. With the approval, there is now a clear distinction between native Muslims and those of Bengali origin.
- Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan quits after criticism about remarks on Constitution: At an event held on Sunday, Cheriyan purportedly said that the Constitution is written in a way to help loot Indians.
- Cut imported cooking oil prices by up to Rs 10 a litre, Centre tells manufacturers: Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the prices of palm oil and sunflower oil will be reduced by this step.