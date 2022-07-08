The big news: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe assassinated, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mohammed Zubair got interim bail, and at least 10 persons died in cloud burst mishap near Amarnath cave.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while giving speech: The 67-year-old was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and one of its most powerful figures. The police have arrested the gunman.
- Mohammed Zubair gets interim bail from Supreme Court in case filed by UP Police: The bail will be effective till July 12, the next date of hearing. The journalist, however, will not be able to walk free immediately as he is in judicial custody in a separate case filed by the Delhi Police.
- At least 10 dead after cloudburst near Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir: The cloudburst occurred around 5.30 pm resulting in heavy discharge of water in a canal adjoining the cave.
- CBI books former Mumbai Police commissioner, two ex-chiefs of NSE for illegal surveillance, say reports: The FIR is related to the co-location scam, which pertains to giving preferential trading access of the National Stock Exchange to certain brokers.
- SC grants Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan protection from arrest in Rahul Gandhi case: Multiple cases have been filed against him for the same offence, his lawyer told the Supreme Court.
- ED imposes Rs 51.72 crore fine on Amnesty India, Rs 10 crore on chair Aakar Patel: The central agency has issued a show cause notice to Patel and the human rights organisation for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
- Delhi HC stays order directing I-T department to provide details on exemption to PM CARES Fund: In 2020, activist Girish Mittal had sought documents submitted by the fund in its application for exclusion from tax.
- Twitter tells High Court that Centre asked it to take down over 1,400 accounts in a year: The social media platform said that it was being ordered to block accounts without being told about the specific tweets that necessitated such action.
- Uddhav Thackeray calls for mid-term elections in Maharashtra: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear Shiv Sena’s plea challenging the governor’s decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the state government.
- Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied permission to use mosquito nets in jail: Authorities told the court that the mosquito nets had been taken away as the prisoners could use them to strangulate themselves.