The big news: Mohammed Zubair sent to judicial custody in another case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AIADMK expelled Panneerselvam and appointed Palaniswami as interim general secretary, and Vijay Mallya was sentenced to four months jail term.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-days judicial custody for last year’s tweet about Sudarshan News: The journalist highlighted that the channel had fabricated an image in its show about the Israel-Palestine dispute.
- AIADMK appoints Palaniswami its interim general secretary after court allows party meet to go ahead: Ahead of the meeting, clashes occurred between supporters of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Meanwhile, the party expelled Panneerselvam minutes after Palaniswami was appointed to the post.
- Supreme Court sentences Vijay Mallya to four months jail in 2017 contempt case: The court also directed the fugitive businessman to deposit $40 million with 8% interest within four weeks.
- Sri Lanka speaker says president has left the country, then claims he made a mistake: In a BBC podcast, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had said Gotabaya Rajapaksa was currently in a “nearby country” but did not clarify where exactly.
- RBI sets up mechanism to settle international trade transactions in rupee: The move will allow India to bypass sanctions that prevent using a global currency such as the US dollar for trade with certain countries.
- Shiv Sena MPs ask Uddhav Thackeray to support NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party should vote for Murmu as she is an adivasi. The presidential polls will be held on July 18. While Murmu is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s pick for the presidential polls, the Opposition has nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.
- ED asks Sonia Gandhi to appear on July 21 for questioning in National Herald case: This is the third summons issued by the agency to the Congress president. She tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 2 and sought more time.
- Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using minors in Aarey forest campaign: The Shiv Sena MLA is protesting the Maharashtra government’s move to shift a metro car shed back to Aarey Colony, which is called the ‘green lung’ of Mumbai.
- Activist Medha Patkar, 11 others booked for alleged misuse of donation money: Funds received for education of tribal children were used for a ‘political and anti-national agenda’, the complainant has alleged.
- Consider new law to streamline granting of bail, Supreme Court tells Centre: Bail applications should be disposed of within two weeks, except when provisions mandate otherwise, the judges said.