Navika Kumar, an anchor of the Times Now television channel, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against her in connection with the case related to the remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, Bar and Bench reported.

Multiple first information reports have been filed against Kumar in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir for outraging religious feelings, according to Newslaundry.

In her plea before the Supreme Court, Kumar has demanded that either the FIRs against her in different states should be quashed, or they be clubbed together and transferred to one state.

Sharma’s comments about the Prophet, made during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26, had led to a spate of violence and unrest across several parts of the country in June. The debate was moderated by Kumar.

On May 27, the news channel had distanced itself from Sharma’s comments.

“We urge participants on our debates to maintain restraint and not indulge in unparliamentary language against fellow panellists,” Times Now had said in a tweet.

India also faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries. Two men have been killed for supporting her.

On July 19, Sharma was granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the cases filed against her.

Notably, on July 1, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant at the Supreme Court had come down heavily on Sharma, saying that she should have apologised to the country for her remarks.

The judges had also orally said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country and that being a spokesperson of a national political party does not give anyone the liberty to speak “such disturbing things”.

“These are not religious people at all, they make statements to provoke,” the judges had said, while asking Sharma to approach the High Courts.