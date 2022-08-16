The big news: 11 life convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case released, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 31 MLAs took oath as Bihar ministers, and FIFA suspended Indian football body AIFF.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Eleven men sentenced to life imprisonment in Bilkis Bano gangrape case released from jail: She was assaulted during the 2002 Gujarat riots and 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during the carnage. The convicts were released after the Gujarat government approved their application to reduce their sentences.
- Thirty-one Bihar MLAs sworn in as Cabinet ministers, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keeps home ministry: This includes 16 MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, 11 of the Janata Dal (United) and two from the Congress.
- Fifa suspends AIFF, throwing U-17 Women’s World Cup in doubt: The global football body cited “undue influence from third parties” as reason behind the decision. The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea filed by the Centre.
- Four arrested for allegedly stabbing man during clash over Savarkar poster in Shivamogga: Clashes broke out on Monday after some Muslim men allegedly attempted to replace the Hindutva ideologue’s photo with that of Tipu Sultan.
- Teesta Setalvad moves bail plea in Supreme Court, to be heard on August 22: The activist, accused of fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has objected to the gap in hearing of her petition filed in the High Court.
- Civilian killed, another injured in shooting by militants in Shopian, say police: This is the second attack on civilians in the Union Territory within 24 hours. The police said that attack took place at an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of the district.
- Centre, states can ask citizens to provide Aadhaar to avail government benefits, says UIDAI: The regulatory body said that as on June 30, over 99% adults had been issued an Aadhaar number “barring a few states”.
- Six ITBP personnel killed as bus with 39 persons falls into gorge in Kashmir’s Pahalgam: The security forces were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra. The bus was carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.
- Welfare schemes cannot be called freebies, DMK tells Supreme Court: The party has filed a plea seeking to become a respondent to a petition filed by a BJP leader on the legitimacy of announcements made in political parties.
- Instead of levying service charge, increase food prices, Delhi High Court tells restaurants: The oral observation was made at the hearing of a plea filed by a regulatory body against a stay order on its guidelines barring service charge on food bills.