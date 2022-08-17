The big news: Centre’s U-turn after announcing flats for Rohingyas, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP dropped Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Chouhan from its top panel and Bilkis Bano demanded the right to live without fear and in peace.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Hours after Union minister announces flats for Rohingyas, home ministry denies any such order: Despite Housing Minister Hardeep Puri’s statement, the home ministry said that the refugees would continue to stay at their present location.
- BJP drops Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Chouhan from its top decision-making body: Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Punjab leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura are among the six new faces in the parliamentary board.
- ‘Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace,’ says Bilkis Bano: Eleven men sentenced to life-term jail for gangraping Bano during the 2002 riots were released on Monday under the Gujarat government’s remission policy.
- Sexual harassment complaint is invalid if woman was wearing a ‘provocative dress’, says Kerala court: The court made the observation while granting bail to author Civic Chandran, who was booked for allegedly molesting women twice.
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez named as accused by Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering case: In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to the actor. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
- No further action on attached properties of Rana Ayyub, Delhi High Court tells ED: In a plea, the journalist had submitted that the validity of the order to attach her assets in an alleged money laundering case had expired.
- Bulldozer at New Jersey I-Day parade draws protest from rights groups: The bulldozer carried photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.
- Can promises of free education, drinking water be described as freebies? asks Supreme Court: The court is hearing a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission to not allow political parties to promise welfare schemes during poll campaigns.
- Mob beats man to death on suspicion of stealing a tractor in Alwar: The assault took place on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town’s Rambas village. Seven persons have been arrested in the case.
- China says its ship in Sri Lanka will not affect security of any country: The Yuan Wang 5 is described as a research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but Indian media claims it is a dual-use spy ship.