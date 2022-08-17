A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Hours after Union minister announces flats for Rohingyas, home ministry denies any such order: Despite Housing Minister Hardeep Puri’s statement, the home ministry said that the refugees would continue to stay at their present location.
  2. BJP drops Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Chouhan from its top decision-making body: Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Punjab leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura are among the six new faces in the parliamentary board.
  3. ‘Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace,’ says Bilkis Bano: Eleven men sentenced to life-term jail for gangraping Bano during the 2002 riots were released on Monday under the Gujarat government’s remission policy.
  4. Sexual harassment complaint is invalid if woman was wearing a ‘provocative dress’, says Kerala court: The court made the observation while granting bail to author Civic Chandran, who was booked for allegedly molesting women twice.
  5. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez named as accused by Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering case: In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to the actor. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
  6. No further action on attached properties of Rana Ayyub, Delhi High Court tells ED: In a plea, the journalist had submitted that the validity of the order to attach her assets in an alleged money laundering case had expired.
  7. Bulldozer at New Jersey I-Day parade draws protest from rights groups: The bulldozer carried photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.
  8. Can promises of free education, drinking water be described as freebies? asks Supreme Court: The court is hearing a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission to not allow political parties to promise welfare schemes during poll campaigns.
  9. Mob beats man to death on suspicion of stealing a tractor in Alwar: The assault took place on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town’s Rambas village. Seven persons have been arrested in the case.
  10. China says its ship in Sri Lanka will not affect security of any country: The Yuan Wang 5 is described as a research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but Indian media claims it is a dual-use spy ship.