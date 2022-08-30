The big news: SC status quo halts Ganeshotsav on Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UPA took Jharkhand legislators to Chhattisgarh to prevent poaching by BJP, and G-23 never exited, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- No Ganeshotsav on Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan as Supreme Court orders status quo: The decision came on a petition against a High Court order allowing Hindutva organisations to celebrate the festival on the ground where Muslims offer prayers.
- UPA takes Jharkhand legislators to Chhattisgarh to prevent alleged poaching attempts by BJP: ‘We are ready to face every situation and we are preparing a strategy to tackle it,’ said Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
- ‘G-23 never existed,’ says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: Over 60 J&K Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
- BJP official accused of torturing Adivasi domestic worker suspended from party: An FIR has been registered in the case but the official has not been arrested yet.
- One-third of Pakistan is under water, says climate change minister: The floods have left 1,136 persons dead across the country since the monsoon began in June.
- Actor Kamal R Khan arrested for allegedly derogatory tweets posted in 2020: A Shiv Sena youth wing member had filed a complaint on his tweets about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
- CBI found nothing in my bank locker, says Manish Sisodia after raid in liquor policy case: The Delhi deputy chief minister claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation was acting under pressure from the prime minister.
- Kerala Assembly passes Lokayukta Amendment Bill amid protests by Opposition: The state government wants the power to accept or reject the Lokayukta verdicts even though they are legally binding.
- Supreme Court closes contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal: The case was initiated in 2009 after the lawyer alleged that eight of the previous 16 chief justices of India were corrupt.
- Assam recorded highest crime rate against women in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year, shows NCRB data: Overall, 60.96 lakh crimes were registered in the country last year, a decline of 7.6% from 2020.