A look at the top headlines of the day:

Protests continue at Chandigarh University over claims that women’s hostel videos were leaked: The university administration refuted the allegations, saying no such videos have been found. PM’s advisor has warned news channel owners, editors not to give coverage to AAP, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief alleged that Hiren Joshi, the communications officer in the prime minister’s office, sent abusive messages to media houses. Amidst Hindu-Muslim tension in UK’s Leicester, police appeal for calm: The unrest in the British city began after an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28. PM is a ‘pathological liar’, says Congress after he takes credit for cheetah project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that for decades, no constructive efforts were made by previous governments to reintroduce the wild cats in India. Man sentenced to five years in jail in first conviction under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law: The 26-year-old man was accused of kidnapping a minor girl to ‘change her religion’. NIA raids 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in anti-terror case linked to PFI: The accused persons in the case were ‘organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts’, according to the National Investigation Agency. Rajasthan Congress passes informal resolution to pick Rahul Gandhi as party president: The resolution was tabled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Four arrested for obstructing ACB team during raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s home: The Anti-Corruption Branch claimed that its team was attacked by his relatives and those known to the Okhla legislator. CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav’s bail in IRCTC scam: A Delhi court has sought the Bihar deputy chief minister’s reply by September 28. Protests erupt at funeral of woman who died after arrest by Iran’s morality police: Videos showed women removing their veils to protest Mahsa Amini’s death and the regime’s ultraconservative dress codes.