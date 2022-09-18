The big news: Protests at Chandigarh University over alleged video leak, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arvind Kejriwal claimed PM’s advisor has warned editors not to give coverage to the AAP, and tension in Leicester after India-Pakistan match.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Protests continue at Chandigarh University over claims that women’s hostel videos were leaked: The university administration refuted the allegations, saying no such videos have been found.
- PM’s advisor has warned news channel owners, editors not to give coverage to AAP, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief alleged that Hiren Joshi, the communications officer in the prime minister’s office, sent abusive messages to media houses.
- Amidst Hindu-Muslim tension in UK’s Leicester, police appeal for calm: The unrest in the British city began after an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28.
- PM is a ‘pathological liar’, says Congress after he takes credit for cheetah project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that for decades, no constructive efforts were made by previous governments to reintroduce the wild cats in India.
- Man sentenced to five years in jail in first conviction under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law: The 26-year-old man was accused of kidnapping a minor girl to ‘change her religion’.
- NIA raids 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in anti-terror case linked to PFI: The accused persons in the case were ‘organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts’, according to the National Investigation Agency.
- Rajasthan Congress passes informal resolution to pick Rahul Gandhi as party president: The resolution was tabled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
- Four arrested for obstructing ACB team during raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s home: The Anti-Corruption Branch claimed that its team was attacked by his relatives and those known to the Okhla legislator.
- CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav’s bail in IRCTC scam: A Delhi court has sought the Bihar deputy chief minister’s reply by September 28.
- Protests erupt at funeral of woman who died after arrest by Iran’s morality police: Videos showed women removing their veils to protest Mahsa Amini’s death and the regime’s ultraconservative dress codes.