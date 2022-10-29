A look at the top headlines of the day:

FIR against ‘The Wire’ editors for cheating, forgery, defamation on Amit Malviya’s complaint: The news website claimed in a series of articles, which have now been retracted, that the BJP leader has special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram. As Delhi air quality nears ‘severe’ category, construction and demolition activities banned: The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January. As Karnataka journalists claim they got cash gifts from CM’s office, Congress seeks BJP’s response: The Congress asked the state government what the source of the money was. Twitter to form content moderation council with diverse viewpoints, says Elon Musk: He made the announcement shortly after completing his $44 billion (over Rs 3,36,910 crore) takeover of the microblogging site. At least 25 persons injured in fire in Bihar’s Aurangabad city: The fire broke out around 2.30 am at a home where some family members were cooking for the festival of Chhath Pooja. Social media has become potent tool for terrorists, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister said that terrorists use ‘the ethos of open societies to attack freedom, tolerance and progress’. IndiGo plane grounded at Delhi airport after engine catches fire on runway: The flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru with 177 passengers and seven crew members. Cyberabad Police move HC seeking custody of accused persons in Telangana ‘poaching’ allegations case: The police accused them of trying to bribe four Telangana Rashtra Samithi to join the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign to pick AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls: The Aam Aadmi Party convenor criticised the BJP for replacing former CM Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel, saying it was done without asking the public. US sanctions Iranian group accused of putting bounty on author Salman Rushdie: The 75-year-old has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following an attack on him at a literary event in New York in August.