The big news: FIR against ‘The Wire’ for forgery, defamation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi’s air quality neared ‘severe’ category, and Congress sought BJP’s reply on allegations that CMO gave cash gifts to Karnataka journalists.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- FIR against ‘The Wire’ editors for cheating, forgery, defamation on Amit Malviya’s complaint: The news website claimed in a series of articles, which have now been retracted, that the BJP leader has special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram.
- As Delhi air quality nears ‘severe’ category, construction and demolition activities banned: The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January.
- As Karnataka journalists claim they got cash gifts from CM’s office, Congress seeks BJP’s response: The Congress asked the state government what the source of the money was.
- Twitter to form content moderation council with diverse viewpoints, says Elon Musk: He made the announcement shortly after completing his $44 billion (over Rs 3,36,910 crore) takeover of the microblogging site.
- At least 25 persons injured in fire in Bihar’s Aurangabad city: The fire broke out around 2.30 am at a home where some family members were cooking for the festival of Chhath Pooja.
- Social media has become potent tool for terrorists, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister said that terrorists use ‘the ethos of open societies to attack freedom, tolerance and progress’.
- IndiGo plane grounded at Delhi airport after engine catches fire on runway: The flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru with 177 passengers and seven crew members.
- Cyberabad Police move HC seeking custody of accused persons in Telangana ‘poaching’ allegations case: The police accused them of trying to bribe four Telangana Rashtra Samithi to join the BJP.
- Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign to pick AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls: The Aam Aadmi Party convenor criticised the BJP for replacing former CM Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel, saying it was done without asking the public.
- US sanctions Iranian group accused of putting bounty on author Salman Rushdie: The 75-year-old has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following an attack on him at a literary event in New York in August.