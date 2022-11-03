The big news: Imran Khan shot in leg during rally, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gujarat Assembly elections dates were announced, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped an ED summons.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Imran Khan shot in leg as unknown assailant opens fire during Wazirabad rally: In a video shot in police custody, the shooter said he wanted to kill the former Pakistani prime minister as he was misleading the country’s citizens.
- Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1 and 5, results on December 8: The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18. The filing of nominations will begin on November 5 for phase 1 and November 10 for phase 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skips ED summons in illegal land mining case: Soren alleged that the central agency was working on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Diesel-run four-wheelers banned from plying in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates: The 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 450 at 4 pm in Delhi, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
- Police say Morbi bridge contractors did not conduct structural tests during renovation: The municipal body chief of Morbi city was questioned by the police for four hours on Wednesday.
- Voting for bye-polls ends in seven seats across six states: The polling is being held in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.
- Canada won’t recognise ‘Khalistan referendum’, says India’s external affairs ministry: The referendum has been organised by the banned group Sikhs for Justice group, which aims to create a country for Sikhs by seceding from India.
- Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns: He will reportedly join United States-based company Snap, which owns instant messaging app Snapchat.
- ‘Newslaundry’ challenges Delhi HC observation in favour of TV Today Group in defamation suit: A single-judge bench had passed the order in a case related to allegedly defamatory videos containing clips from Aaj Tak and India Today news channels.
- India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution seeking probe into Ukraine’s alleged bio weapons: The Russia-sponsored resolution was not adopted as Moscow only got support from China.