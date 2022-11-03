A look at the top headlines of the day:

Imran Khan shot in leg as unknown assailant opens fire during Wazirabad rally: In a video shot in police custody, the shooter said he wanted to kill the former Pakistani prime minister as he was misleading the country’s citizens. Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1 and 5, results on December 8: The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18. The filing of nominations will begin on November 5 for phase 1 and November 10 for phase 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skips ED summons in illegal land mining case: Soren alleged that the central agency was working on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Diesel-run four-wheelers banned from plying in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates: The 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 450 at 4 pm in Delhi, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Police say Morbi bridge contractors did not conduct structural tests during renovation: The municipal body chief of Morbi city was questioned by the police for four hours on Wednesday. Voting for bye-polls ends in seven seats across six states: The polling is being held in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Canada won’t recognise ‘Khalistan referendum’, says India’s external affairs ministry: The referendum has been organised by the banned group Sikhs for Justice group, which aims to create a country for Sikhs by seceding from India. Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns: He will reportedly join United States-based company Snap, which owns instant messaging app Snapchat. ‘Newslaundry’ challenges Delhi HC observation in favour of TV Today Group in defamation suit: A single-judge bench had passed the order in a case related to allegedly defamatory videos containing clips from Aaj Tak and India Today news channels. India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution seeking probe into Ukraine’s alleged bio weapons: The Russia-sponsored resolution was not adopted as Moscow only got support from China.