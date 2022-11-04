The big news: Former journalist Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Imran Khan said that he knew he was going to be attacked at the rally, and Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Isudan Gadhvi is Aam Aadmi Party’s chief minister candidate for Gujarat Assembly elections:Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.
- Imran Khan claims he was aware about plan to attack him: The former Pakistan prime minister was shot in the leg during a rally in Wazirabad on Thursday.
- Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar: The police have arrested an accused person and recovered his weapon.
- As several Twitter employees say they have been laid off, lawsuit filed against Elon Musk: In an email on Thursday, Twitter told its employees that its workforce will be reduced.
- Delhi civic polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7: The municipal elections in the National Capital would be the first since the three corporations of Delhi were merged.
- Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain charged in money laundering case related to 2020 Delhi riots: The court said that prima facie findings indicate that Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and used the proceeds in the riots.
- Madras High Court allows RSS to hold rallies at 44 places on November 6: On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Police had granted permission for only three places citing security concerns.
- Tihar jail chief transferred after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion allegation against AAP: He had claimed to have paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendar Jain to secure protection inside Tihar Jail.
- Income Tax Department searches properties linked to two Jharkhand Congress MLAs: One of the MLAs, Kumar Jaimangal, alleged that the BJP had put pressure on tax officials to carry out the raids.
- Plea to make Hindi the official language of J&K and Ladakh dismissed: The High Court noted that it fell within powers of the executive to designate official languages.