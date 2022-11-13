The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Sunday issued an order banning the public display of weapons and songs glorifying gun culture, reported PTI.

Displaying weapons on social media and celebratory firing have also been made punishable offences.

The state government has also ordered a review of all arms licenses over the next three months. It added that no new licence will be granted unless the district collector is satisfied that extraordinary grounds exist for doing so.

The decision comes after a series of gun violence incidents have been reported from the state this year.

On November 10, Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Sharma was shot dead in Kotkapura of Faridkot district, The Tribune reported. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the killing.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Amritsar city on November 4. Suri was attacked near a temple where he and some other leaders of the party were protesting, the police said.

On May 29, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa. The attack had taken place just a day after the AAP government in Punjab withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including the singer’s.

Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Punjab Police also arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the police claimed that he was associated with Brar.

In May, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had urged Punjabi singers to resist from promoting violence, hatred and animosity through their songs.

“It is our prime duty to prevail upon such singers not to encourage violence through their songs which often pervert the youth especially the children with impressionable minds,” Mann had said. “Initially, we request them not to prop up such trend failing which the government would be forced to act sternly against them.”