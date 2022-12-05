A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Sweeping victory likely for BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh may witness close contest, predict exit polls: Gujarat recorded 58.70% voter turnout in second phase.
  2. Aam Aadmi Party likely to emerge as winner in Delhi’s civic elections, claim exit polls: The results will be announced on December 7.
  3. DMK files review petition against Supreme Court verdict upholding 10% EWS quota: A five-judge Constitution bench had upheld the 10% EWS quota in a 3:2 judgement on November 7.
  4. Singer Lucky Ali alleges his property encroached upon with help from IAS officer in Bengaluru: The IAS officer said she would file a defamation case against the singer.
  5. Dominique Lapierre, author of ‘Freedom at Midnight’ and ‘City of Joy’, dies at 91: He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, in 2008.
  6. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking ‘real history’ of Taj Mahal: The court, however, allowed the petitioner to make a representation before the Archaeological Survey of India.
  7. Karnataka Chief Minister urges Maharashtra counterpart not to send ministers to Belagaviamid border tensions: He said that their visit may disturb law and order in the border district.
  8. Media is boycotting Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot: The Rajasthan chief minister urged reporters to go to their ‘high command’ and take corrective steps.
  9. Muslims being prevented from casting vote in Khatauli bye-polls, alleges Samajwadi Party: Voting underway in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and 6 Assembly constituencies across 5 states:
  10. Sikh woman shot dead in Canada, police say ‘targeted incident’: Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on Saturday night.