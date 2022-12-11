A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will be the deputy chief minister of the state.

Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani says he will join BJP if his supporters want him to: The legislator, who won from the Visvadar constituency of Junagadh district, said that he is proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Centre notifies appointment of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as Supreme Court judge: On September 26, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by former Chief Justice UU Lalit, recommended his name to the government for elevation. FIR against Aligarh Muslim University students for event marking 30 years of Babri Masjid demolition: Hindutva outfits have said they will take out a protest march in Aligarh if no arrests are made in the case by Monday.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns days after AAP’s victory in civic polls: He had been appointed to the post in June 2020.

BJP worked against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, alleges Nitish Kumar: ‘We suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates,’ the Bihar chief minister claimed at the plenary session of the Janata Dal (United).

Ashish Mishra’s aide accused of attacking brother of witness in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The police, however, denied that the Friday’s attack had any connection with the 2021 case.

CBI questions Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case: The central agency has alleged that the MLC was part of a ‘south group’ that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Nobel Peace Prize winners denounce Ukraine invasion, say ‘war crimes justified as fight against fascism’: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what it claimed was a special operation to demilitarise and ‘de-Nazify’ the east European country.

Three held for throwing ink at Maharashtra Education Minister Chandrakant Patil: The incident comes a day after Patil had made controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule.

