The big news: Congress’ Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gujarat MLA who won polls on AAP ticket said he is ready to join BJP if voters want him to, and Bombay HC chief justice was elevated to the SC.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will be the deputy chief minister of the state.
- Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani says he will join BJP if his supporters want him to: The legislator, who won from the Visvadar constituency of Junagadh district, said that he is proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Centre notifies appointment of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as Supreme Court judge: On September 26, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by former Chief Justice UU Lalit, recommended his name to the government for elevation.
- FIR against Aligarh Muslim University students for event marking 30 years of Babri Masjid demolition: Hindutva outfits have said they will take out a protest march in Aligarh if no arrests are made in the case by Monday.
- Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns days after AAP’s victory in civic polls: He had been appointed to the post in June 2020.
- BJP worked against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, alleges Nitish Kumar: ‘We suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates,’ the Bihar chief minister claimed at the plenary session of the Janata Dal (United).
- Ashish Mishra’s aide accused of attacking brother of witness in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The police, however, denied that the Friday’s attack had any connection with the 2021 case.
- CBI questions Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case: The central agency has alleged that the MLC was part of a ‘south group’ that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.
- Nobel Peace Prize winners denounce Ukraine invasion, say ‘war crimes justified as fight against fascism’: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what it claimed was a special operation to demilitarise and ‘de-Nazify’ the east European country.
- Three held for throwing ink at Maharashtra Education Minister Chandrakant Patil: The incident comes a day after Patil had made controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule.