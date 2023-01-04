The big news: SC stays HC order to conduct UP local polls without OBC quota, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court will hear a plea by Haldwani residents against demolitions, and a FIR filed against a man who urinated on a woman on flight.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Supreme Court stays HC order asking UP government to hold civic body polls without OBC quota: Last month, the Allahabad High Court had annulled a December 5 notification issued by the state government announcing reservation for OBCs in the elections.
- SC to hear plea by residents of Uttarakhand’s Haldwani against proposed demolitions: Residents of the Banbhoolpura area have challenged a High Court order directing authorities to remove allegedly unauthorised structures.
- Drunk man allegedly urinates on elderly woman on Air India flight, police file FIR: Air India said the man has been banned from flying with the airline for 30 days and action will be taken against him if he is found guilty.
- Justice Bela Trivedi recuses herself from pleas against early release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The matter will now be heard by a different bench of the Supreme Court.
- BJP leader among five arrested after church is vandalised in Chhattisgarh: On January 2, a mob had vandalised a church after a group of Adivasis held a protest against alleged illegal religious conversions in Narayanpur district.
- I’m being offered money to leave India, says woman who accused Haryana minister of sexual harassment: The complainant, an athletics coach, has alleged that Sports Minister Sandeep Singh harassed her sexually between February and November.
- Assam tells HC it will take action against police officers within 15 days in Nagaon demolition case: The police had demolished the homes of five persons who had set a police station on fire in May following a custodial death.
- ‘Married daughter remains a daughter,’ says Karnataka HC as it quashes discriminatory defence welfare rule: The court set aside a guideline of the Sainik Welfare Board stating that dependent cards could only be given to unmarried daughters of former defence personnel.
- Pakistan to shut malls, restaurants early to conserve energy amid economic crisis: The measures have been announced as the International Monetary Fund delayed the payment of $1.1 billion funding that was due in November.
- Tribunal refuses to put interim stay on Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google: The Competition Commission of India had imposed the fine on Google for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in markets in the Android smartphone ecosystem.