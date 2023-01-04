A look at the top stories of the day:

Supreme Court stays HC order asking UP government to hold civic body polls without OBC quota: Last month, the Allahabad High Court had annulled a December 5 notification issued by the state government announcing reservation for OBCs in the elections.

SC to hear plea by residents of Uttarakhand’s Haldwani against proposed demolitions: Residents of the Banbhoolpura area have challenged a High Court order directing authorities to remove allegedly unauthorised structures.

Drunk man allegedly urinates on elderly woman on Air India flight, police file FIR: Air India said the man has been banned from flying with the airline for 30 days and action will be taken against him if he is found guilty.

Justice Bela Trivedi recuses herself from pleas against early release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The matter will now be heard by a different bench of the Supreme Court.

BJP leader among five arrested after church is vandalised in Chhattisgarh: On January 2, a mob had vandalised a church after a group of Adivasis held a protest against alleged illegal religious conversions in Narayanpur district.

I’m being offered money to leave India, says woman who accused Haryana minister of sexual harassment: The complainant, an athletics coach, has alleged that Sports Minister Sandeep Singh harassed her sexually between February and November.

Assam tells HC it will take action against police officers within 15 days in Nagaon demolition case: The police had demolished the homes of five persons who had set a police station on fire in May following a custodial death.

‘Married daughter remains a daughter,’ says Karnataka HC as it quashes discriminatory defence welfare rule: The court set aside a guideline of the Sainik Welfare Board stating that dependent cards could only be given to unmarried daughters of former defence personnel.

Pakistan to shut malls, restaurants early to conserve energy amid economic crisis: The measures have been announced as the International Monetary Fund delayed the payment of $1.1 billion funding that was due in November.

Tribunal refuses to put interim stay on Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google: The Competition Commission of India had imposed the fine on Google for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in markets in the Android smartphone ecosystem.

