The big news: Six accused men in Kanjhawala case sent to judicial custody, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Supporters of ex-Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro stormed presidential palace, and the SC dismissed plea against panel for Uniform Civil Code.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Six accused persons in Kanjhawala death case sent to 14-day judicial custody: The prosecution told the court that the accused men were aware of a body being dragged under the wheels of their car.
- Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters storm presidential palace, Supreme Court: The violence took place eight days after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva replaced Bolsonaro as the president. Protestors dressed in yellow and black scaled the roof of the Congress and unfurled a poster seeking military intervention to stop Silva.
- SC dismisses plea challenging committees to implement Uniform Civil Code in states: BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand had formed such panels last year to look into the aspects of introducing the common set of personal laws.
- DMK, allies protest against governor in Tamil Nadu Assembly for his remarks about state’s name: RN Ravi had referred to the state as ‘Tamizhagam’, which means a region inhabited by Tamils. The word ‘Nadu’ is at times interpreted to mean a country.
- Air India gets DGCA notice over incidents of misbehaviour by passengers on Paris-Delhi flight: The aviation regulator said that a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, while another flyer urinated on a vacant seat on a December 6 flight.
- Bombay HC orders release of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband in loan fraud case: The High Court said that their arrests were not in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
- Supreme Court asks Centre to clear arrears under OROP scheme by March 15: This is the second extension granted to the Centre to pay dues under the One Rank One Pension scheme for retired officials of the armed forces.
- Joshimath declared disaster-prone after large cracks in homes: More than 600 houses in the Uttarakhand town have developed cracks due to land subsidence, which refers to the ground slowly sinking.
- Rajasthan government demolishes coaching centre run by accused in exam paper leak case: The Jaipur Development Authority officials claimed that the Adhigham coaching centre had been illegally built.
- Covovax will be approved as booster dose in next 15 days, says Adar Poonawalla: The Serum Institute CEO said that Covovax works better against the Omicron variant than the Covishield vaccine.