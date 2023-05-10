The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest in an alleged corruption case was lawful, The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested in a corruption case related to Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the country’s Punjab province, the Islamabad Police said. The arrest sparked violent protests in many cities of Pakistan on Tuesday evening, with Khan’s supporters entering the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s home in Lahore.

The High Court took notice of Khan’s arrest and summoned the inspector general of police, the interior department secretary and the additional attorney general. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq told the officials to inform the court about who carried out the arrest and what the case pertained to. The court later declared that the former prime minister was arrested legally.

Asad Umar, a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf official, said that the party’s legal team will approach the Supreme Court against the decision, Al-Jazeera reported.

Khan is facing at least 121 cases across Pakistan. These include cases related to treason, blasphemy, inciting violence and terrorism.

The Al-Qadir University case pertains to allegations that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had acquired land worth billions of rupees for their university from Malik Riaz, a powerful real estate tycoon.

The country’s National Accountability Bureau alleged that Khan struck a quid-pro-quo deal with Riaz, causing a loss of more than $239 million to the national exchequer.

Khan was arrested days after he accused Major General Faisal Naseer, the director general of counter-intelligence in the Inter-Services Intelligence, of attempting to kill him twice. The Pakistan Army had termed the allegations “highly irresponsible and baseless” and had asked the former prime minister to take recourse to legal avenues instead.

“This fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable,” the Army had said. “This has been a consistent pattern for last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused Khan of levelling allegations against the Army without any proof and said that such actions would not be tolerated. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, however, asked whether the military was above the law. “If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is institution being maligned?” he asked.

to register an FIR? Does SS tweet mean mly officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is institution being maligned?

3. Who was so powerful as to sabotage Wazirabad JIT while PTI govt was in power in Punjab? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

On November 3, Khan was shot in the leg after a man had fired multiple bullets at him during a rally in Wazirabad. The assailant, identified as Naveed Mohammad Basheer, was arrested on the spot.

Khan was prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 until 2022, when he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. Since he was removed from office, he had refused to appear before courts, alleging that the cases against him are a plot by Sharif to discredit him.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan failed to appear before the court in Al-Qadir University case despite being issued several notices.