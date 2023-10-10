The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at three premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in the national capital in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments and misappropriation of funds in the Delhi Waqf Board, reported PTI.

The central agency took cognisance of first information reports against the legislator by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation on alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The board recruited 33 persons on a contractual basis without following rules or regulations, according to allegations raised by a man named Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, reported The Indian Express. Some of those appointed to the board were related to Khan and most were from his constituency of Okhla.

VIDEO | ED conducts searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence in Delhi's Okhla. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/PKJLiuutIv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2023

On September 16, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Branch, which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, had arrested Khan hours after the police conducted raids at multiple locations related to the MLA.

Citing a diary recovered during the raids, the investigating agency had alleged that Khan received Rs 4 crore in cash for appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava claimed that officials found money trail in Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

However, Khan was granted bail on September 28, 2022.

Tuesday’s action against Khan comes less than a week after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate had also arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on May 30 last year in another money-laundering case but he is out on interim bail. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 in the liquor policy case.