The big news: The law will take care of black money holders, says PM Modi, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: 33 People's Party MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, and Akhilesh Yadav's suspension order from Samajwadi Party was revoked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi announces schemes for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens in NYE address: The government will provide new credit limits for small enterprises and lower interest rates on home loans for lower-income groups.
- 33 People’s Party MLAs, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, join BJP: This leaves the state party with 10 legislators in the House, making the BJP the ruling party.
- Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after yesterday’s expulsion: The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs on Saturday.
- Bipin Rawat and Birender Singh Dhanoa take charge of Indian Army, Air Force: They succeed General Dalbir Singh Suhag and Air Marshal Arup Raha respectively.
- Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and party workers gathered at their headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show support.
- Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016.
- Donald Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin’s move not to expel US diplomats: The President-elect said he always knew the Russian President was ‘very smart’.
- Rajnath Singh clears proposal to add 15,000 personnel to Delhi Police: The Home Minister said the proposal was awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry.
- Nasa will add leap second to masterclock, 2017 to be delayed by a second: Between 23:59:59 and 00:00:00, digital clocks will record a second that is 23:59:60.
- Greek ambassador killed by wife’s boyfriend, says Brazil police: Sergio Gomez Moreira, a policeman, confessed to strangling the diplomat during a physical fight.