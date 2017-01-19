A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu wants ordinance on Jallikattu ban, PM says matter in Supreme Court: Naredra Modi said the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government. NIA writes to Home Ministry, seeks transfer of Kanpur train derailment case: On Wednesday, the Bihar Police had said that Pakistan’s ISI was responsible for the incident in November. At least 24 children feared dead after school bus crashes into truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district: The police said the school was running despite a government order to remain closed because of the cold. Debt Recovery Tribunal allows SBI consortium to attach Vijay Mallya’s assets to recover dues: The court told the banks to recover Rs 6203.35 crore, along with interest, from the businessman and his associated companies. ‘You’re supposed to ask tough questions,’ Barack Obama tells journalists at final press conference: The outgoing US president said he would speak out against any effort to attack the country’s ‘core values’ such as the right to vote and free speech. Telangana will introduce 12% quota for Muslims in next Budget Session, says chief minister: K Chandrasekhar Rao said his government would move courts if the Centre did not approve the plan that would take the overall reservation in the state beyond 50% FIR filed against BJP’s Sangeet Som for screening Muzaffarnagar riot video during election campaign in Uttar Pradesh: However, the legislator said that there was nothing controversial in the documentary and some of the clippings had already been shown on TV channels. Thank you for helping strengthen India-US relations: Barack Obama tells Narendra Modi: A statement by the White House said the two leaders discussed the bilateral progress their countries had made in ‘shared economic and security priorities’. After two police officers, Centre asks IAS man to retire for non-performance: K Narasimha, a 1991-batch officer, was under suspension for corruption since 2006. You should not reply to that query, Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from grilling by House panel: Senior Congress leaders had asked the RBI governor whether chaos would break out if the existing withdrawal caps were removed.