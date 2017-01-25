The big news: Animal rights groups challenge Tamil Nadu law on jallikattu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress wants Vinay Katiyar to apologise for remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, and Subramanian Swamy said Arnab can’t call his channel ‘Republic’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court will hear all petitions challenging Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu law on January 30: PETA, the Animal Welfare Board of India and other such bodies have appealed against the Bill passed in the state to legalise the bull-taming sport.
- There are much prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala has demanded an apology for the statement, while Gandhi’s office said it exposed the BJP’s mindset towards women.
- Arnab can’t call his new TV channel ‘Republic’, it is prohibited by law, claims Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader wants the licence granted to popular news anchor Arnab Goswami revoked as it is a ‘direct breach’ of the Emblems and Names Act.
- Votes are worth more than a daughter’s honour, says JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said there were much prettier campaigners than the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.
- In phone call to Narendra Modi, Donald Trump assures US support to fight terrorism, strategic ties: The US president, however, remained noncommittal towards New Delhi’s concerns related to visas for Indian workers and bilateral trade, officials said.
- Narendra Modi turned demonetisation into a test of ‘courageous patriotism’, says Barkha Dutt: Writing for The Washington Post, the journalist questioned whether the Centre had miscalculated the amount of cash it had expected to be deposited at banks.
- BJP promises Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if voted to full majority in UP elections:State party chief Keshav Maurya said the matter was a subject of faith, reiterating the BJP’s campaign promise from 2014.
- US Senate confirms Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations: The Republican resigned as the governor of South Carolina after the appointment – her first to a federal government-level position.
- Tamil Nadu trader associations to stop selling MNC-made soft drinks from March 1: They draw our groundwater and take the profits outside the country, said the chief of the umbrella organisation behind this step.
- Dubai-based Indian businessman pledges $1 million to help free debt prisoners in UAE: So far, Firoz Merchant has used the money to help with the release of 132 inmates from Ajman Central Jail.