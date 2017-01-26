The big news: At least 11 soldiers die in Kashmir avalanches, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: India showcased its military strength at the Republic Day parade, and Joe Root, Eion Morgan steered England to a 7-wicket win against India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Eleven soldiers killed after avalanches hit Gurez Valley Army posts in Jammu and Kashmir: A junior commissioned officer and six other jawans were rescued after the snowslides on Wednesday.
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day: The country showcased its military strength, and tableaux representing states put up a show for the audience at Rajpath, New Delhi.
- England cruise to seven-wicket win against India in first Twenty20 International: Joe Root and Eoin Morgan chased down India’s modest target of 148 with 11 balls to spare.
- Shillong Raj Bhavan staff demand Meghalaya governor’s removal over molestation charges: Civil society outfits also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan to demand V Shanmuganathan’s removal.
- Police detain YSR Congress president and others demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh: Security personnel acted against YS Jaganmohan Reddy when he tried to enter Vishakapatnam to participate in a candle light vigil on the beach.
- Seven low-intensity blasts set off in Northeast India: Police believe that ULFA militants were behind the five explosions in Assam, and two others were reported from Manipur.
- Waterboarding absolutely works, will consult Cabinet on reintroducing it, says Donald Trump: The US president also said that Mexico would pay for a border wall and that his administration would ‘bring jobs back to America’.
- Three Rashtriya Rifles unit personnel awarded Sena medal for killing Hizbul militant Burhan Wani: Major Sandeep Kumar, Captain Manik Sharma and Naik Arvind Singh Chauhan had led the team into the house where the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was hiding.
- Facebook hires former Xiaomi vice-president Hugo Barra to head its virtual reality business: Mark Zuckerberg said Barra shared his belief that ‘virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform’.
- New 100-million-year-old ‘ET-like’ insect discovered, scientists place it in its own order: Researchers believe that the Aethiocarenus burmanicus probably lived inside fissures in the barks of trees and fed on mites, worms and fungi.