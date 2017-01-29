A look at the headlines right now:

EC asks Centre to abide by code of conduct, says decisions were made without consulting them: The poll monitor said some ministries had made decisions that have the ‘effect of disturbing level playing fields of poll bound states’. Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is heartbroken by Trump’s order banning refugees: The US president’s order banned the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, and restricted refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for four months. No dream sequence in Padmavati, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Jaipur shoot cancelled: ‘We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen,’ said the director in a statement. Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto in UP, says efforts to build Ram Mandir will be made: The party’s national president also said agricultural loans would be waived, and that teams will be formed to probe exodus caused by ‘communal tension’. Former chief minister SM Krishna resigns from Congress, Karnataka unit leaders surprised: The former Union external affairs minister was reportedly upset about being sidelined in the party. Demonetisation did not hamper Goa tourism, Narendra Modi says at rally in Panaji: The prime minister promised the BJP will make it the most ‘comfortable’ state if they won with a comfortable majority. Five soldiers rescued after snow track caves in in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 14 jawans have died in avalanches in the region over the past week. Pakistan wants to host Saarc summit, blames India for ‘impeding the process’: Islamabad’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said bilateral disputes should not hamper the association’s functioning. In first phone call, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin agree to stabilise US-Russia ties: In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders made counter-terrorism and the fight against the Islamic State their top priority. Serena Williams beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win Australian Open for 7th time: The 35-year-old beat Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams in the Open era.