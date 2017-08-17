The big news: India and China troops allegedly hold flag meeting after spat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi HC was put on high alert after a bomb threat, and 2 Gujarat police officers were asked to resign over links to the Ishrat Jahan case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian and Chinese troops hold flag meeting after Ladakh scuffle, say reports: The meeting was held even as Beijing’s Foreign Ministry had said it did not have any information about the alleged Chinese incursion.
- Delhi High Court on high alert after police get bomb threat call: The caller purportedly said an explosive had been placed on the court campus, and the blast would take place around 11.45 am.
- Two Gujarat Police officers accused in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case to resign: One of them was also named in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, but later acquitted.
- US lists Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation, issues sanctions: The Donald Trump administration had listed the Kashmiri militant group’s chief Syed Salahuddin a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ in June.
- Probe report says Gorakhpur children died from oxygen shortage, after state insisted they did not: The district administration’s inquiry held two doctors, several other staff members, and the oxygen supplier Pushpa Sales responsible.
- Trump disbands business councils after CEOs quit in protest against his remarks on Charlottesville: The violent clashes in Virginia had left one woman dead and several others injured.
- Congress criticises Centre’s inquiry report that said Rohith Vemula ‘had his own problems’: Scholar and Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah said the report presented the government’s version of the story.s
- HBO’s Twitter, Facebook accounts hacked: OurMine has previously hacked the social media accounts of Netflix, Marvel and Google, though it has never acted beyond taking over the pages.
- Telecom authority wants an industry body of cloud service providers to regulate the sector: It has also suggested that the government amend the legal assistance treaties signed with foreign countries so make it easier to lawfully intercept data.
- Mob attacks Telangana school principal for hoisting national flag while wearing shoes: Videos on social media show the Nizamabad principal being heckled and forced to raise slogans of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai shri ram’.