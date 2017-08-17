A look at the headlines right now:

Indian and Chinese troops hold flag meeting after Ladakh scuffle, say reports: The meeting was held even as Beijing’s Foreign Ministry had said it did not have any information about the alleged Chinese incursion. Delhi High Court on high alert after police get bomb threat call: The caller purportedly said an explosive had been placed on the court campus, and the blast would take place around 11.45 am. Two Gujarat Police officers accused in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case to resign: One of them was also named in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, but later acquitted. US lists Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation, issues sanctions: The Donald Trump administration had listed the Kashmiri militant group’s chief Syed Salahuddin a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ in June. Probe report says Gorakhpur children died from oxygen shortage, after state insisted they did not: The district administration’s inquiry held two doctors, several other staff members, and the oxygen supplier Pushpa Sales responsible. Trump disbands business councils after CEOs quit in protest against his remarks on Charlottesville: The violent clashes in Virginia had left one woman dead and several others injured. Congress criticises Centre’s inquiry report that said Rohith Vemula ‘had his own problems’: Scholar and Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah said the report presented the government’s version of the story.s HBO’s Twitter, Facebook accounts hacked: OurMine has previously hacked the social media accounts of Netflix, Marvel and Google, though it has never acted beyond taking over the pages. Telecom authority wants an industry body of cloud service providers to regulate the sector: It has also suggested that the government amend the legal assistance treaties signed with foreign countries so make it easier to lawfully intercept data. Mob attacks Telangana school principal for hoisting national flag while wearing shoes: Videos on social media show the Nizamabad principal being heckled and forced to raise slogans of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai shri ram’.