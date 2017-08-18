The big news: Islamic State claims van attack in Barcelona, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tokyo backed India on the Sikkim standoff, and an inquiry commission will investigate the death of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Barcelona attack that killed 13, injured 100: Hours later, the police said they shot dead four suspected militants in another ‘possible terrorist attack’ in Cambrils city.
- Japanese ambassador to India says no one should try to change status quo by force: He said Tokyo has been watching the situation very closely as the ongoing crisis can affect the stability of the entire region.
- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam camp said the party’s warring factions can now negotiate a merger ‘transparently’.
- BJP got the lion’s share of corporate donations, says Association for Democratic Reforms report: The party received Rs 705.81 crore out of the total Rs 956.77 crore that business houses donated to five political outfits between 2012-13 and 2015-16.
- Maneka Gandhi asks Sushma Swaraj to rescue 16-year-old girl married to an Omani sheikh for Rs 5 lakh: The teenager’s mother has alleged that the man said he would send her daughter back to India if his money was returned.
- At Sharad Yadav’s conclave, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity to defeat the BJP: The party vice president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the public.
- Trinamool Congress wins all seven West Bengal civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won six out of 148 wards, emerged in second place.
- Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament as part of her campaign to get them banned: Attorney General George Brandis stressed that the veil will not be banned in the country.
- 11 more die in Assam floods, toll rises to 32 in West Bengal: The deluge has affected 110 blocks and 1,151 panchayats in Bihar.
- Ten-year-old rape survivor delivers baby after Supreme Court denies abortion: The doctor, heading the panel constituted to treat the girl, said the baby was slightly underweight and had been taken to the neo-natal ICU.