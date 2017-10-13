quick reads

The big news: Modi says Congress rejected help after 2013 Kedarnath floods, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A blanket of smog covered India’s major cities after Diwali night, and a grenade attack injured 26 workers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi criticises Congress for refusing help in 2013 after flash floods in Kedarnath: He said the Centre had forced the Uttarakhand government to turn down Gujarat’s offer to help with the reconstruction of the temple town.
  2. Blanket of smog greets Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru the morning after Diwali celebrations: Delhi choked after Diwali despite pollution board’s claims, while a Lancet study found that India has the most pollution-related deaths in the world.
  3. Grenade attack injures 26 labourers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city: The port in Balochistan province, which connects western China with West Asia and Europe, is key to Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.
  4. Eight killed, three injured after bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: The victims – seven drivers and a bus conductor – were employees of the state transport cooperation.
  5. Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms: The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
  6. FIR filed against 8 people in Bihar after villager was allegedly beaten up, forced to lick the floor: Their arrests are likely soon, the Nalanda Police said.
  7. ‘If not India, I’d like to play for another country’, says Sreesanth after reimposition of life ban: The 34-year-old feels that he still has six years of cricket left in him.
  8. Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
  9. Current US policies show tendency to ‘demonise people with different ideas’, says Barack Obama: Commenting on the state of affairs after nine months, the former president said politics was now ‘infecting our communities’ instead of ‘reflecting values’.
  10. Brother-in-law accepts he was behind Harshita Dahiya’s murder: Dinesh Mathur has been sent to four-day police custody.
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

