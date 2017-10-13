The big news: Two injured in fire at slum near Mumbai’s Bandra station, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said people were fast losing trust in the Modi government, and the Uttar Pradesh CM called those against his Agra visit casteist.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fire breaks out at slum near Mumbai’s Bandra station, two injured: The blaze broke out during peak travel hours in the city and affected local train services temporarily.
- ‘Narendra Modi has a very big chest, but a small heart,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said people were fast losing trust in the government.
- Those who have divided the society on caste lines are questioning my Agra visit, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s visit is seen as damage control after two BJP leaders commented on the Taj Mahal’s origins.
- Rohingya refugee crisis needs to be resolved realistically, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar: He said India and Bangladesh were holding ‘very high-level talks’ on the matter.
- Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi dies in Bengaluru hospital: The 56-year-old was undergoing treatment for meningitis.
- At least 47 killed, 46 injured in explosion at a fireworks factory near Indonesia’s Jakarta: Parts of the building collapsed because of the blaze, and cars parked nearby were scorched.
- NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for hate speech, inciting youth to take up terrorism: The televangelist has been under scrutiny since allegations arose that he had inspired one of the militants behind the Dhaka restaurant attack in July 2016.
- Russian helicopter with eight on board crashes near Norway’s Svalbard archipelago: The chopper went down two to three km off the Arctic port of Barentsburg.
- Indian markets rise in afternoon session to close at record highs: The top gainers on the Sensex were BHEL, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.
- Government is working on a new, stringent law to protect consumers, says Modi: The prime minister said the GST will bring down prices and benefit consumers in the long run.