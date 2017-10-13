quick reads

The big news: Two injured in fire at slum near Mumbai’s Bandra station, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said people were fast losing trust in the Modi government, and the Uttar Pradesh CM called those against his Agra visit casteist.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Fire breaks out at slum near Mumbai’s Bandra station, two injured: The blaze broke out during peak travel hours in the city and affected local train services temporarily.   
  2. ‘Narendra Modi has a very big chest, but a small heart,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said people were fast losing trust in the government.   
  3. Those who have divided the society on caste lines are questioning my Agra visit, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s visit is seen as damage control after two BJP leaders commented on the Taj Mahal’s origins.   
  4. Rohingya refugee crisis needs to be resolved realistically, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar: He said India and Bangladesh were holding ‘very high-level talks’ on the matter.   
  5. Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi dies in Bengaluru hospital: The 56-year-old was undergoing treatment for meningitis.   
  6. At least 47 killed, 46 injured in explosion at a fireworks factory near Indonesia’s Jakarta: Parts of the building collapsed because of the blaze, and cars parked nearby were scorched. 
  7. NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for hate speech, inciting youth to take up terrorism: The televangelist has been under scrutiny since allegations arose that he had inspired one of the militants behind the Dhaka restaurant attack in July 2016.   
  8. Russian helicopter with eight on board crashes near Norway’s Svalbard archipelago: The chopper went down two to three km off the Arctic port of Barentsburg.   
  9. Indian markets rise in afternoon session to close at record highs: The top gainers on the Sensex were BHEL, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.   
  10. Government is working on a new, stringent law to protect consumers, says Modi: The prime minister said the GST will bring down prices and benefit consumers in the long run.   
