- India, US working for future of humanity, Modi says after meeting Donald Trump at Asean summit: The prime minister credited the Centre’s Jan Dhan scheme for ensuring that a large section of people got access to banking services in just a few months.
- Toll in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border rises to over 400, over 7,200 injured as aftershocks continue: More than 70,000 people are in need of emergency shelter, the Iranian Red Crescent said.
- Hardik Patel hits back at sex CD, says it insults Gujarati women: The Patidar leader had said earlier this month that the Bharatiya Janata Party might release such a sex CD ahead of elections in the state.
- Recovering food prices lift retail inflation to a seven-month high in October: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 3.58% in October.
- Country is ‘doubting credibility’ of justice system, says SC judge in medical colleges bribery case: The court, which reserved its order on Monday, will decide on the maintainability and propriety of advocate Kamini Jaiswal’s petition on Tuesday.
- Remains of two Indian soldiers who were killed in World War I buried in France: A delegation of the Indian Army who attended the burial ceremony will bring back soil from their graves as a symbolic gesture.
- SC asks Centre, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to take immediate action to curb air pollution: The bench compared the situation to an emergency.
- Pregnant woman killed in Noida after parking attendant loses control of car and runs over her: Reports said the accused, who was arrested, was a minor.
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to Mukul Roy for making corruption allegations: The BJP leader had claimed that Biswa Bangla, a brand promoted by the West Bengal government, was owned by the TMC leader.
- North Korean soldiers shoot colleague who defected to South Korea by crossing demilitarised zone: He was wounded in his shoulder and elbow.