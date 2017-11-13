A look at the headlines right now:

India, US working for future of humanity, Modi says after meeting Donald Trump at Asean summit: The prime minister credited the Centre’s Jan Dhan scheme for ensuring that a large section of people got access to banking services in just a few months. Toll in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border rises to over 400, over 7,200 injured as aftershocks continue: More than 70,000 people are in need of emergency shelter, the Iranian Red Crescent said. Hardik Patel hits back at sex CD, says it insults Gujarati women: The Patidar leader had said earlier this month that the Bharatiya Janata Party might release such a sex CD ahead of elections in the state. Recovering food prices lift retail inflation to a seven-month high in October: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 3.58% in October. Country is ‘doubting credibility’ of justice system, says SC judge in medical colleges bribery case: The court, which reserved its order on Monday, will decide on the maintainability and propriety of advocate Kamini Jaiswal’s petition on Tuesday. Remains of two Indian soldiers who were killed in World War I buried in France: A delegation of the Indian Army who attended the burial ceremony will bring back soil from their graves as a symbolic gesture. SC asks Centre, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to take immediate action to curb air pollution: The bench compared the situation to an emergency. Pregnant woman killed in Noida after parking attendant loses control of car and runs over her: Reports said the accused, who was arrested, was a minor. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to Mukul Roy for making corruption allegations: The BJP leader had claimed that Biswa Bangla, a brand promoted by the West Bengal government, was owned by the TMC leader. North Korean soldiers shoot colleague who defected to South Korea by crossing demilitarised zone: He was wounded in his shoulder and elbow.